Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn ‘Evie’ H. Beisbier

Evelyn “Evie” H. Beisbier (nee Weis), 88, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cedar Bay East in West Bend. She was born on a farm at home in Elmore on February 21, 1934, to...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Yvonne F. Beranek

Yvonne F. Beranek of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Eagle, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Frances (nee Agathen) Kramer. Yvonne married her Mukwonago High School sweetheart, Ronald “Ron” Beranek, on...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Couple accompanied by kids wanted for stealing from Grafton homeowners

GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam in which a family is tricking people into letting them into their homes and stealing from them. In one incident, last Wednesday, an elderly man was missing more than $200 in cash and a...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Walkers Point Makers Market and Bar Hop

Join us in the Walkers Point neighborhood of Milwaukee to shop 55 makers with a drink in hand!. Find vendors at all of the following locations – Indeed Brewing Co – 530 S 2nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Broken Bat Brewing Co – 135 E Pittsburgh Ave. Milwaukee, WI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Butler Marquette Basketball

No. 14 Marquette defeats Butler 60-52 for fifth straight win. Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists as No. 14 Marquette defeated Butler 60-52 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied with No. 16 Xavier for first place in the conference standings. Xavier hosts St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games. Butler dropped its fifth straight despite getting 19 points from Jayden Taylor and 15 from Simas Lukosius.
BUTLER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since '95-96

MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and...
MADISON, WI

