Greater Milwaukee Today
Evelyn ‘Evie’ H. Beisbier
Evelyn “Evie” H. Beisbier (nee Weis), 88, of West Bend, formerly of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cedar Bay East in West Bend. She was born on a farm at home in Elmore on February 21, 1934, to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Yvonne F. Beranek
Yvonne F. Beranek of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 86. She was born in Eagle, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1937, the daughter of Paul and Frances (nee Agathen) Kramer. Yvonne married her Mukwonago High School sweetheart, Ronald “Ron” Beranek, on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jenkins begins series of ‘giving back’ donations to government orgs
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins dropped off a “thank you” card to the West Bend Fire Department last week and a donation for the Fire Department’s Free Smoke Alarm program. The charitable stop was the first in a series of giving back and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Couple accompanied by kids wanted for stealing from Grafton homeowners
GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department and Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam in which a family is tricking people into letting them into their homes and stealing from them. In one incident, last Wednesday, an elderly man was missing more than $200 in cash and a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No injuries reported in Town of Oconomowoc house fire Monday afternoon
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District. The initial call to report the fire was made...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Walkers Point Makers Market and Bar Hop
Join us in the Walkers Point neighborhood of Milwaukee to shop 55 makers with a drink in hand!. Find vendors at all of the following locations – Indeed Brewing Co – 530 S 2nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Broken Bat Brewing Co – 135 E Pittsburgh Ave. Milwaukee, WI...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal vehicle crash of year
WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the second traffic fatality in Washington County so far this year after a Milwaukee man was involved in a fatal one-car crash near Hartford Thursday morning. On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 8:19 a.m., the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Butler Marquette Basketball
No. 14 Marquette defeats Butler 60-52 for fifth straight win. Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists as No. 14 Marquette defeated Butler 60-52 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory. Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) began the day tied with No. 16 Xavier for first place in the conference standings. Xavier hosts St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games. Butler dropped its fifth straight despite getting 19 points from Jayden Taylor and 15 from Simas Lukosius.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since '95-96
MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night. The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season. Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and...
