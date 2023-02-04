Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Man furious when friend offers him free pizza without giving him a free soft drink: 'How am I supposed to eat this?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was very particular about everything. One of those things was having a soft drink with his meals.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
For Super Bowl Sunday, over/under at 1.45 billion chicken wings eaten in first-ever 'Wing King Sports Book'
Drew Cerza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, puts the over-under on Super Bowl wing consumption at 1.45 billion in first-ever "Wing King Sports Book."
Clayton News Daily
Wingstop Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Flavor With Some Sweet Heat
Wingstop is bringing back the fiery flavors of summer for a limited time. In a press release shared directly with Parade, the company announced its Hot Honey Rub would be back on menus nationwide once again. The flavor was initially introduced in June 2022, and Wingstop surprised those lucky enough...
PSA: The Frozen Pizza That Tastes Like an Authentic Italian Dish Now Comes in a Vegan Version That’s Just As Delicious
Like so many others with an HBO Max subscription, I spent the final days of 2022 glued to The White Lotus. And, like everyone else, it made me want to book a plane ticket to Italy STAT. The glamorous outfits, the gorgeous beaches, the food—give me la vita bella! Minus the expensive lodging and 8-hour plane ride, of course.
Crawfish prices back to normal, just in time for the Big Game
According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App mobile app, crawfish prices have dropped back to what most would consider normal, in time for the Super Bowl.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
Why you should load up on wings, guacamole for Super Bowl 2023 parties
With Super Bowl LVII less than one week away, it’s time to start strategizing an ultimate snack spread. This year, whether you root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, you might be in luck when it comes to spending on the big party. Despite the fact...
CNET
Hosting a Big Game Watch Party? Cash In on All These Food Deals
The Super Bowl is six days away, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Some watch the big game for the football, some for the commercials, some for the halftime show -- and others just turn up for the cheese pizza on the coffee table in front of the TV. If you're looking...
WSLS
Give your Valentine two dozen long-stemmed roses in a vase for under $50!
The best you can do during a prolonged cost-of-living crisis is to grab great bargains when you find them. Of course, you don’t want to skimp on a gift, especially for Valentine’s Day. So it’s a good thing you don’t have to anymore. Your Valentine can have two dozen long-stemmed roses arrive right at the front door with delivery completely free from hassles for less than $50. And the pleasure will last far beyond Valentine’s Day because it so happens that flowers have a long-term positive impact, adding joy to life.
Chipotle Shares the Secret Formula for Their Viral Honey Vinaigrette Dressing
Making Chipotle dressing at home has never been easier.
Chicken Wing Prices Are Falling Just in Time for the Super Bowl
Hosting for the big game will likely cost less this year, at least if you're planning to serve chicken wings — and is a Super Bowl party really a Super Bowl party without them?. Fresh chicken wings are running about $2.62 per pound at supermarkets, down from $2.98 a...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?
Comments / 0