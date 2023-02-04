Read full article on original website
Related
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125
SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
ambcrypto.com
NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
bitcoinist.com
Who Will Dethrone Ethereum, Solana or Fantom? Big Eyes Coin And Their 22M Presale
The year 2023 has been kind to crypto users all over the world. Bitcoin is hovering around the 23K mark, Big Eyes Coin crossed 22 million in their presale, and the value of Aptos is skyrocketing to the moon. Studies and facts suggest Big Eyes Coin’s presale is the biggest presale in the last two years. Currently in its tenth stage, this crypto is already a fairytale story in the blockchain space, with no signs of stopping their progress.
bitcoinist.com
Could Big Eyes Coin Bring Warmth To The Long Winter? How Bitcoin Compares To New Presale Coin
Following the dire months towards the end of 2022, many cryptocurrencies are either cutting their losses and moving on or trying their hardest to stay afloat. One new currency that is set to see the best launch in a while is Big Eyes Coin ($BIG). Within less than a year,...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
bitcoinist.com
Rivalry Between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Escalates as Big Eyes Coin Surpass $21M in Presale
With over $21 million already in the bag during the presale, Big Eyes Coin are hitting the crypto markets with a storm and will soon join the bandwagon of success stories like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This presale of over $21 million is considered to be the biggest presale of the last 2 years. Analysing the crypto space after the winter, this coin is the next big thing. Currently, they have an ongoing promotion that ends on February 3 and grants applicants an additional 200% on their initial investments. Time and tide wait for none, and the industry of cryptocurrency is similar. The promo code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 is the last code from Big Eyes Coin, so grab this opportunity and multiply your investments before time runs out.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips post-jobs report, and Core Scientific to hand over rigs to pay debt: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Andrew Thurman, head of content at Nansen, discusses the analytics firm's research on liquid staking and what to expect from the Ethereum network's next upgrade.
decrypt.co
Gemini, Genesis Reach $100 Million Agreement Over Earn Program
Gemini Earn users are a step closer to recovering their money with an agreement announced today between US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (Genesis), and Digital Currency Group. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss announced the agreement on Twitter. “Today, @Gemini reached an agreement in principle with Genesis Global Capital,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cathie Wood’s Ark Offers Game-Changing Bitcoin Forecast
Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has been a bitcoin evangelist for quite some time, and she’s not pulling back now. Ark sees huge gains for the world’s biggest digital currency by the end of the decade. Ark analysts cited several bullish factors in a research report.
Comments / 0