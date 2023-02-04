The following is an excerpt with permission from the Weather West Blog. A (brief) debrief on the Dec-Jan storm sequence in CA. Well, that was quite an intense period of California weather from late December into mid-January! A roughly three week-long sequence of moderate to strong storms buffeted most of California–ultimately bringing historically significant precipitation and widespread water and wind-related impacts. One of the first storms in the sequence, on New Year’s Eve, brought record-breaking daily precipitation along an axis just south of I-80 from near San Francisco into the Central Sierra foothills. Subsequent storms were aimed along a broader swath of the California coast. Widespread wind damage, with major tree damage and power outages, were especially pronounced in the southern Sacramento Valley and along portions of the Coast Ranges from about Santa Cruz County northward. Flood impacts were more broadly felt; although mainstem river flooding was mostly minor, more damaging localized flash flooding was reported in a large number of urban areas and along smaller creeks, streams, and rivers (particularly in El Dorado, Santa Cruz, and Santa Barbara/Ventura counties).

