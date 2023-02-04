ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
KABC

Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.

(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
The HD Post

Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources

STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Weather West: Calmer Start to February Following Active Months

The following is an excerpt with permission from the Weather West Blog. A (brief) debrief on the Dec-Jan storm sequence in CA. Well, that was quite an intense period of California weather from late December into mid-January! A roughly three week-long sequence of moderate to strong storms buffeted most of California–ultimately bringing historically significant precipitation and widespread water and wind-related impacts. One of the first storms in the sequence, on New Year’s Eve, brought record-breaking daily precipitation along an axis just south of I-80 from near San Francisco into the Central Sierra foothills. Subsequent storms were aimed along a broader swath of the California coast. Widespread wind damage, with major tree damage and power outages, were especially pronounced in the southern Sacramento Valley and along portions of the Coast Ranges from about Santa Cruz County northward. Flood impacts were more broadly felt; although mainstem river flooding was mostly minor, more damaging localized flash flooding was reported in a large number of urban areas and along smaller creeks, streams, and rivers (particularly in El Dorado, Santa Cruz, and Santa Barbara/Ventura counties).
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades

Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
