Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
KABC
Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.
(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
The wrong kind of fires are burning across California
California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
Nonprofit says almond and alfalfa crops depleting California water resources
STATEWIDE – Big Ag, Big Oil, and the California Water Crisis reports that most of California’s water goes not for individual use, but instead to fossil fuel interest and corporate agriculture – including alfalfa and almond crops. The Food and Water Watch group released the updated report to acknowledge that although California received heavy rain and snow in January 2023, the state remains in drought and long-term water issues persist.
CalMatters: Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
– Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly...
More stimulus checks before February 14 in California
California's stimulus payments, institutionally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds, have been delivered since October. And while the state has nearly finished mailing the amounts to residents, the last batch of stimulus checks should arrive in mailboxes in mid-February.
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
KMJ
California Sends Highly Specialized Search & Rescue Unit to Quake Area in Turkey
To aid in the rapid response to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey & Syria early Monday, a California Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team from Los Angeles will depart Monday evening to assist in life-saving search and rescue operations. At the direction of Governor Gavin Newson, the...
SFist
PG&E Wants to Raise Your Monthly Bill by 16% Starting This Fall, Separate From This Winter's Sticker Shock
PG&E, the largest utility company in California, has announced that customers have likely seen and will continue to see significant increases in their bills this winter, SFGATE reported, to the tune of about a 32% spike. That reportedly translates to an average of $79 per month from November through March.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Weather West: Calmer Start to February Following Active Months
The following is an excerpt with permission from the Weather West Blog. A (brief) debrief on the Dec-Jan storm sequence in CA. Well, that was quite an intense period of California weather from late December into mid-January! A roughly three week-long sequence of moderate to strong storms buffeted most of California–ultimately bringing historically significant precipitation and widespread water and wind-related impacts. One of the first storms in the sequence, on New Year’s Eve, brought record-breaking daily precipitation along an axis just south of I-80 from near San Francisco into the Central Sierra foothills. Subsequent storms were aimed along a broader swath of the California coast. Widespread wind damage, with major tree damage and power outages, were especially pronounced in the southern Sacramento Valley and along portions of the Coast Ranges from about Santa Cruz County northward. Flood impacts were more broadly felt; although mainstem river flooding was mostly minor, more damaging localized flash flooding was reported in a large number of urban areas and along smaller creeks, streams, and rivers (particularly in El Dorado, Santa Cruz, and Santa Barbara/Ventura counties).
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades
Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices
Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
Fox40
Political analysts discuss upcoming State of the Union speech by President Biden
Andrew Acosta and Tim Rosales break down what can be expected from Biden's speech as he addresses a Republican-controlled House and prepares to go on a multi-city tour across the nation. Political analysts discuss upcoming State of the …. Andrew Acosta and Tim Rosales break down what can be expected...
