When Karissa Warren lost her job as a kitchen manager in December, she worried about how she and her husband would continue to pay off over $10,000 in credit card debt they had accumulated during previous financial rough patches. Worsening the problem, high inflation had hiked the couple's everyday costs, including meals for their 3-year-old daughter, said Warren, 31, who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland. To help pay the bills, she focused on her side job as a baker, but the food prices made it nearly impossible for her to turn a profit, she said. "The cost of everything is going crazy, especially eggs," Warren said. "All of the recipes I make have eggs."

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO