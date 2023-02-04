ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
WISCONSIN STATE
The News-Messenger

Student loan payments postponed ... again

We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone. More:1 million...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
KRMG

Households plunge into debt amid inflation and high interest rates

When Karissa Warren lost her job as a kitchen manager in December, she worried about how she and her husband would continue to pay off over $10,000 in credit card debt they had accumulated during previous financial rough patches. Worsening the problem, high inflation had hiked the couple's everyday costs, including meals for their 3-year-old daughter, said Warren, 31, who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland. To help pay the bills, she focused on her side job as a baker, but the food prices made it nearly impossible for her to turn a profit, she said. "The cost of everything is going crazy, especially eggs," Warren said. "All of the recipes I make have eggs."
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS LA

On Your Side: Credit card debt and high interest rates

With credit card interest rates at an all-time high, more and more Americans are in debt. And young adults are the most likely to have added to their credit card debt over the last year, according to Bankrate. On Your Side's Kristine Lazar reports on what consumers can do about it.A recently released Bankrate survey found that of those with credit card debt, 82 percent of Gen Z and Millennials have added to their credit card debt over the last year. That's compounded by the fact that credit card interest rates are now at a record average of more than...
Fortune

Over 30% of consumers took on extra debt to cover their holiday expenses—here are 4 ways to get out of the red

Tackling your holiday debt can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (5) A new year can be an exciting time to tackle new goals and plan for the future. But if you wracked up any holiday debt this past season it could mean putting those plans on hold until you make a plan to eliminate your debt.
Cleveland.com

5 credit card trends to watch in 2023

In 2022, we got revenge. Revenge spending, revenge travel — we were determined to make up for time we lost amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the economy had other plans, and inflation and rising interest rates started to limit the fun. Over the past year:. Buying...

