Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Carter County infant suffered broken skull, underwent CPR, on ventilator
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: An infant underwent CPR, suffered from a fractured skull, and is on a ventilator according to an affidavit in Carter County sent to News 5. According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old boy's mother, Christina Niles, admitted to throwing a toy truck and striking...
wcyb.com
Deadline extended to get Blackbird cupcake for 'Sweet for the Sweet' campaign
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The deadline has been extended if you'd like to get a Blackbird cupcake for the Healing Hands Health Center's 13th annual "Sweets for the Sweet" campaign. You now have until Friday to sign up. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Healing Hands,...
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
wcyb.com
Body found near trail in Dickenson County identified by police
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Dickenson County on Sunday. The man was identified as 60-year-old David Glenn Bowman, of Grundy. The investigation remains ongoing. --- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered near a trail...
wcyb.com
Hawkins County woman who lied to receive PPP loan sentenced to prison, prosecutors say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County woman who was already on probation for fraud is headed to prison for more than 6 years after lying to receive COVID-19 relief money, according to federal officials. Federal prosecutors said Leslie Bethea claimed to have made more than $99,000 in 2019,...
wcyb.com
Man charged with first-degree murder in Sullivan County, police say
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Sullivan County, according to authorities. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Clark Drive in Bristol. According to authorities, a woman said she had...
wcyb.com
No-kill animal shelter to host pop-up 'cat café' in Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Are you looking for a hands on experience that’ll do your heart some good ahead of Valentine’s Day?. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is hosting a pop-up “cat café” in their facility in Blountville. The event will be Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Father of Missing Tenn. Girl Who Vanished a Year Ago Speaks Out After Jail Release
Summer Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins County home on the evening of June 15, 2021 The father of Summer Wells, who went missing in June, 2021, is breaking his silence after being released from jail for a DUI charge. Donald Wells told Tennessee news station WJHL-TV in an on-camera interview that their family is still focused on finding Summer, who disappeared in June 2021 at the age of 5 after picking flowers with her mother and grandmother. She would have turned 7 this weekend. "I don't really...
wcyb.com
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury
Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
Comments / 0