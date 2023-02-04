ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Body found near trail in Dickenson County identified by police

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Dickenson County on Sunday. The man was identified as 60-year-old David Glenn Bowman, of Grundy. The investigation remains ongoing. --- An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered near a trail...
Man charged with first-degree murder in Sullivan County, police say

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Sullivan County, according to authorities. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Clark Drive in Bristol. According to authorities, a woman said she had...
No-kill animal shelter to host pop-up 'cat café' in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Are you looking for a hands on experience that’ll do your heart some good ahead of Valentine’s Day?. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is hosting a pop-up “cat café” in their facility in Blountville. The event will be Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Father of Missing Tenn. Girl Who Vanished a Year Ago Speaks Out After Jail Release

Summer Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins County home on the evening of June 15, 2021 The father of Summer Wells, who went missing in June, 2021, is breaking his silence after being released from jail for a DUI charge. Donald Wells told Tennessee news station WJHL-TV in an on-camera interview that their family is still focused on finding Summer, who disappeared in June 2021 at the age of 5 after picking flowers with her mother and grandmother. She would have turned 7 this weekend. "I don't really...
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury

Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...

