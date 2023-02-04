Summer Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins County home on the evening of June 15, 2021 The father of Summer Wells, who went missing in June, 2021, is breaking his silence after being released from jail for a DUI charge. Donald Wells told Tennessee news station WJHL-TV in an on-camera interview that their family is still focused on finding Summer, who disappeared in June 2021 at the age of 5 after picking flowers with her mother and grandmother. She would have turned 7 this weekend. "I don't really...

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO