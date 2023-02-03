The girls soccer team practices Monday through Friday from 4-5:30. The next soccer game the Rays will play is Donahue Academy on January 23, 2023, the game will be at 4:00pm. Though this game isn’t just your average soccer game, this is the semi finals of the season, and the next game will be the districts. To prepare for this intense schedule the team is working on teamwork, and their dribbling skills. The Coach and Assistant Coaches that helped guide our Lady Rays this year are the Coach, Omar Rodriguez and Assistant Coaches Jax and Hailie.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO