Read full article on original website
Related
themiawave.org
Girl’s Soccer
The girls soccer team practices Monday through Friday from 4-5:30. The next soccer game the Rays will play is Donahue Academy on January 23, 2023, the game will be at 4:00pm. Though this game isn’t just your average soccer game, this is the semi finals of the season, and the next game will be the districts. To prepare for this intense schedule the team is working on teamwork, and their dribbling skills. The Coach and Assistant Coaches that helped guide our Lady Rays this year are the Coach, Omar Rodriguez and Assistant Coaches Jax and Hailie.
Edgewood girls soccer heads into playoffs undefeated for the second year in a row
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Ahead of the 2023 state soccer playoffs, Edgewood's girls' soccer team finds itself in a similar position as last year — undefeated. The Red Wolves also repeated as district champions this season but are hoping to end...
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale girl’s soccer crowned 4A state champs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Lady Knights soccer beat Stone 5-0 to secure their fifth state championship in the last 8 years. The Lady Knights had three players score in the game to lock in their first state championship since 2020. Senior forward Kristen Phillips was the first player...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Prep basketball: Division I playoff field might be deepest ever with top teams and talent
The regular season ends this week for high school basketball teams across the region, setting the stage for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs
WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball
(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center. The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11. •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Cardona is happiest on the court
This past fall, Quinn Cardona was the starting quarterback for a Schalick football team that rebounded from a winless season two years ago to go 7-3 with a playoff berth and a division championship. In the spring, he is an excellent defensive outfielder and the leadoff hitter for a Schalick...
Comments / 0