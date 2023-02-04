Reserve your tickets: KHS’ Dog Days of Winter dog sledding party is coming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society says that “It’s time for a doggy sledding party!!”

On Saturday, Feb. 11, you can bring your dogs sledding at Dog Days of Winter from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mid-American All-Indian Museum, 650 N Seneca St.

Participants must bring their own sled, as they will not be provided.

Pre-registration is required to prevent overcrowding. Registration is $10 per dog.

Event rules:

Must have a dog to enter the event

Owners must be at least 18 years old and in control of their pets at all times (leash or voice)

Dogs must be at least 6 months old to enter the event (this is for the safety of your precious puppy)

Dogs must be current on all vaccinations, including rabies

Children are allowed if accompanied by an adult

One dog per person

Dogs shall be leashed when not actively participating in sledding and entering and exiting the event

No retractable leashes or electronic collars. Six feet leads and shorter are acceptable

Metal sleds are not allowed at this event

Unruly participants will be asked to leave

You may be asked t give your dog a break if we believe it needs one due to exhaustion or behavior

To register for Dog Days of Winter, click here .

