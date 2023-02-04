Read full article on original website
Police name suspect in shooting death of Atlanta lounge co-owner
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named a suspect in the shooting death of the co-owner of a popular west Midtown club. APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports. The department is investigating the early Saturday killing of Michael Gidewon, the co-owner...
Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death.
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
VIDEO: Arrest made in string of robberies connected to gay dating app in metro Atlanta
Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. The remains of a 16-year-old Norcross girl who was reported missing since July 2022 have been identified by Gwinnett County police officials.
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical
A pregnant woman who was shot at a troubled apartment complex in DeKalb County last week has died, police confirmed Tues...
Bullet-ridden car crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A bullet-ridden car was found on a busy Midtown Atlanta street on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death.
Police says young father shot to death outside College Park gas station
Vanessa George’s 23-year-old son, Jaden George, was shot by someone he rode to a gas station with.
Three people arrested after 19-year-old man found dead in metro Atlanta hotel room, police say
Douglasville Police Department is investigating the death of a man found inside of a hotel room.
Argument in parking lot of popular Beltline bar leads to assault, Atlanta police say
An altercation over a parking space at a popular Atlanta bar and restaurant turned physical, according to Atlanta police.
Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
APD: Fight leads to 1 dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting
A man is dead and a woman is hurt after an argument in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will "shift resources to secure the...
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Fight that led to deadly double shooting may have started on a school bus, witnesses say
The 15-year-old shooter is still on the run.
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
