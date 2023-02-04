ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Police name suspect in shooting death of Atlanta lounge co-owner

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have named a suspect in the shooting death of the co-owner of a popular west Midtown club. APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports. The department is investigating the early Saturday killing of Michael Gidewon, the co-owner...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. Atlanta News First is still working to find...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In wake of police body camera footage being released outside the future site of the Atlanta police training facility being released, Atlanta police officials have announced new security measures. In a statement, officials said the Atlanta Police Department will “shift resources to secure the...
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy