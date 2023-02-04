ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

12-year-old skateboarders earn medals at world championships

At the world skateboarding championships, 12-year-olds Chloe Covell from Australia and Onodera Ginwoo from Japan earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in Sunday’s street finals. In the women’s event, Covell took silver behind Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal, who was a silver medalist herself at the Tokyo Games. The...
swimswam.com

Apostolos Siskos Swims 1:56.79 in 200 Back, Less Than a Tenth from the Greek Record

Apostolos Siskos broke the Greek Junior Record in the 200 backstroke on Friday afternoon in Thesaloniki, and very nearly got the national record too. 2023 Greek Youth Junior Swimming Championships (Multi-Site) February 3-4, 2023. North Region in Athens, Greece; South Region in Thessaloniki, Greece. Long Course Meters (50m) Swimming at...
swimswam.com

Hwang Sunwoo & Relay Mates Headed To Australian Training Camp

The record-breaking South Korean men's 4x200m free relay, including individual 200m free world champion Hwang Sunwoo, are headed to Australia. Archive photo via World Aquatics. World champion Hwang Sunwoo is one of four South Korean swimmers headed to Australia for specialized training this month. Along with Lee Ho-jun, Kim Woomin...
volleyballmag.com

Tough finishes for USA pairs in Volleyball World Doha Elite16

In the end, the results were disappointing for the USA pairs competing in the Volleyball World Doha Elite16. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss both tied for fifth and Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon tied for ninth. The two USA men’s pairs were knocked out...
The Associated Press

Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Leaning on her ski poles and shaking her head, Federica Brignone thought she had squandered her chance for a gold medal in the women’s combined. The Italian had just finished her slalom run on the opening day of the world championships, but a costly mistake slowed her down just before the flat finishing section. She didn’t believe the lead she had built earlier Monday in the super-G portion of the race would hold up. Especially with someone like Mikaela Shiffrin still to come down. Minutes later, though, Brignone screamed and put the hands on her head in disbelief. The defending champion from the United States straddled the third-to-last gate when it appeared she was about to beat Brignone’s time.
msn.com

Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires

Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
The Longmont Leader

German star Friedrich wins another 4-man world bobsled title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday, ending yet another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich — also the two-time defending Olympic champion in the four-man event — and his team of Thorsten...
BBC

FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy

Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
swimswam.com

CBSE National Swimming Championships Me Abha Ne Kiya Shine

Haal Hi Mein Conduct Hui CBSE National Swimming Championship Mein Nagpur Ki Abha Harne Ne Three Medals Jeeta. Ye Championship Rajkot, Gujarat Mein Hui Thi. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. CBSE INTER-SCHOOL GAMES 2022-23 – SWIMMING. National Level: Between 21.01.2023 – 24.01.2023. Genius English Medium School Rajkot...
swimswam.com

2-Time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer Gets Doping Ban After Sharing a Water Bottle

Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer tested positive for the banned substance ligandrol in January 2022. He blamed the test on sharing his partner's water bottle. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer is two weeks from completing a 12-month suspension for an anti-doping rules violation....
Boxing Scene

Top Amateurs To Compete at World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series

Lausanne, Switzerland – Top athletes from across Morocco, Africa and the globe will step into the ring at the International Boxing Association World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh from 2-10 February 2023. The event will shine a global spotlight on boxing in Morocco like never before,...
The Associated Press

Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem

Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
swimswam.com

Ukraine Threatens Boycott of Paris 2024; IOC Warns of Olympic Charter Violation

Ukraine and the IOC appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris 2024. Ukraine and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.
judoinside.com

Distria Krasniqi gives masterclass in Paris

Amandine Buchard’s popularity in Paris never goes unnoticed but today the support wasn’t enough to lift her past Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi, the top seed, the U48kg Olympic champion, despite a masterful and possibly pre-emptive win with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kata-guruma against Lemos (BRA), followed by a long 9 minute battle against Primo (ISR).

