Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
12-year-old skateboarders earn medals at world championships
At the world skateboarding championships, 12-year-olds Chloe Covell from Australia and Onodera Ginwoo from Japan earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in Sunday’s street finals. In the women’s event, Covell took silver behind Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal, who was a silver medalist herself at the Tokyo Games. The...
swimswam.com
Apostolos Siskos Swims 1:56.79 in 200 Back, Less Than a Tenth from the Greek Record
Apostolos Siskos broke the Greek Junior Record in the 200 backstroke on Friday afternoon in Thesaloniki, and very nearly got the national record too. 2023 Greek Youth Junior Swimming Championships (Multi-Site) February 3-4, 2023. North Region in Athens, Greece; South Region in Thessaloniki, Greece. Long Course Meters (50m) Swimming at...
swimswam.com
Hwang Sunwoo & Relay Mates Headed To Australian Training Camp
The record-breaking South Korean men's 4x200m free relay, including individual 200m free world champion Hwang Sunwoo, are headed to Australia. Archive photo via World Aquatics. World champion Hwang Sunwoo is one of four South Korean swimmers headed to Australia for specialized training this month. Along with Lee Ho-jun, Kim Woomin...
swimswam.com
Rex Maurer Swims 1:43.09 2Back, 1:45.78 2IM, And 3:46.29 4IM PBs At Road To Paris Meet
SCY prelims (25 yards)/LCM finals (50 meters) Full Results Under “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet” and “Combined_2023 Road to Paris Senior Meet-LCM” on MeetMobile. At the 2023 Road To Paris Senior Meet, a unique-formatted competition where prelims are swam in yards and finals are swam...
volleyballmag.com
Tough finishes for USA pairs in Volleyball World Doha Elite16
In the end, the results were disappointing for the USA pairs competing in the Volleyball World Doha Elite16. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss both tied for fifth and Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon tied for ninth. The two USA men’s pairs were knocked out...
Brignone wins worlds combined race after Shiffrin straddles
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Leaning on her ski poles and shaking her head, Federica Brignone thought she had squandered her chance for a gold medal in the women’s combined. The Italian had just finished her slalom run on the opening day of the world championships, but a costly mistake slowed her down just before the flat finishing section. She didn’t believe the lead she had built earlier Monday in the super-G portion of the race would hold up. Especially with someone like Mikaela Shiffrin still to come down. Minutes later, though, Brignone screamed and put the hands on her head in disbelief. The defending champion from the United States straddled the third-to-last gate when it appeared she was about to beat Brignone’s time.
msn.com
Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires
Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
German star Friedrich wins another 4-man world bobsled title
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday, ending yet another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich — also the two-time defending Olympic champion in the four-man event — and his team of Thorsten...
BBC
FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy
Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
swimswam.com
CBSE National Swimming Championships Me Abha Ne Kiya Shine
Haal Hi Mein Conduct Hui CBSE National Swimming Championship Mein Nagpur Ki Abha Harne Ne Three Medals Jeeta. Ye Championship Rajkot, Gujarat Mein Hui Thi. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. CBSE INTER-SCHOOL GAMES 2022-23 – SWIMMING. National Level: Between 21.01.2023 – 24.01.2023. Genius English Medium School Rajkot...
Great Britain end 84-year wait for four-man bobsleigh world championship medal
Great Britain ended an 84-year wait for a four-man bobsleigh world championship medal after Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett claimed silver in St Moritz, Switzerland. The British sled finished with a combined time of 4min 20.3sec to go level with the Latvian pilot Emils Cipulis’s team,...
swimswam.com
2-Time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer Gets Doping Ban After Sharing a Water Bottle
Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer tested positive for the banned substance ligandrol in January 2022. He blamed the test on sharing his partner's water bottle. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Two-time Canadian Olympian Markus Thormeyer is two weeks from completing a 12-month suspension for an anti-doping rules violation....
U.S. powers past Uzbekistan to advance at Davis Cup
The United States easily advanced out of its Davis Cup qualifying series by winning both matches against host Uzbekistan on
Boxing Scene
Top Amateurs To Compete at World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series
Lausanne, Switzerland – Top athletes from across Morocco, Africa and the globe will step into the ring at the International Boxing Association World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh from 2-10 February 2023. The event will shine a global spotlight on boxing in Morocco like never before,...
Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem
Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
swimswam.com
Ukraine Threatens Boycott of Paris 2024; IOC Warns of Olympic Charter Violation
Ukraine and the IOC appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris 2024. Ukraine and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles runs personal best and is coming for Usain Bolt’s world record
Noah Lyles ran a personal-best time in the 60m on Saturday, then reaffirmed record-breaking intentions for the 100m and, especially, the 200m, where Usain Bolt holds the fastest times in history. Lyles, the world 200m champion, won the 60m sprint in 6.51 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix...
Finland bests Argentina as Davis Cup qualifiers wrap up
Finland highlighted the close of the Davis Cup qualifying series on Sunday, downing Argentina 3-1 to secure its first-ever berth
judoinside.com
Distria Krasniqi gives masterclass in Paris
Amandine Buchard’s popularity in Paris never goes unnoticed but today the support wasn’t enough to lift her past Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi, the top seed, the U48kg Olympic champion, despite a masterful and possibly pre-emptive win with a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kata-guruma against Lemos (BRA), followed by a long 9 minute battle against Primo (ISR).
CBC News
Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes stopped by Dutch duo in Doha beach volleyball quarterfinals
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes' first Beach Pro Tour event as partners ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Dutch duo Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon on Saturday at the Volleyball World season opener in Doha, Qatar. The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a...
Comments / 0