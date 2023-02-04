Read full article on original website
Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private
In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Former Hedge Fund Manager Lists 3 Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Has 'Everything We Look For In A Stock'
Investment expert and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, current president and CEO of Empire Financial Research, presented his bullish thesis on Warren Buffett holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) at Guy Spier's VALUEx conference in Klosters, Switzerland last week. In the presentation, Tilson explained why Berkshire has all three things he looks for in a stock: safety, value and healthy growth.
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 5.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 2.60% of the company, an increase...
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
US activist investor who accused Adani of ‘biggest con in corporate history’ dares Indian group to sue
The US investor targeting Indian conglomerate Adani Group over what it claims is the “biggest con in corporate history” has dared the company to sue, given it would open the coal producer to further scrutiny. Hindenburg Research’s report has already wiped billions of dollars of value from the...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Despite 'extraordinary' 2023 rally, stocks are just OK, BlackRock's bond chief says
BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder says the stock market rally has been "extraordinary," but he isn't overly bullish on equities just yet. Stocks have been on a tear since the start of the year, with the Nasdaq ahead 17% in the past month. Rieder explains what looks attractive amid an...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Align Technology enters $250M accelerated stock repurchase agreement
Tempe, Arizona-based Align agreed to repurchase $250 million of its common stock. It falls under its $1 billion stock repurchase agreement announced in May 2021. The company’s most recent buyback took place in October 2022 through a $200 million repurchase with Goldman Sachs. In this agreement, two of the...
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
C3.ai extends its year-to-date rally to 176% after buzz around ChatGPT drives investor interest in artificial intelligence
Shares of C3.ai soared as much as 19% on Monday despite a down day for broader markets and no company-specific news. The artificial intelligence company has extended its year-to-date gain to 176%, adding $1.9 billion in market value. The surge higher in C3.ai comes after ChatGPT sparked a flood of...
Asia Markets Mixed as Australia Raises Interest Rates; Baidu Jumps on AI Chatbot Project
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to...
These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Carl Icahn
Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors of all time and is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises. Icahn is one of the first activist shareholders and is credited for bringing this strategy into the mainstream for hedge funds. He was regarded as a corporate raider in the 1980s but later became popular as an activist investor. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn.
Here's why 2023's stock rally could fizzle out and end up burning bullish investors
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York City for the first time since December. Frosty air notwithstanding, it's good to be back. In case you missed it, this weekend I caught up with Kpler lead oil analyst Matt Smith to talk about Europe's new sanctions on Russian refined oil products.
