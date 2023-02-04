ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rothschild family to take Paris-listed investment bank private

In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...
Benzinga

$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Former Hedge Fund Manager Lists 3 Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Has 'Everything We Look For In A Stock'

Investment expert and former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, current president and CEO of Empire Financial Research, presented his bullish thesis on Warren Buffett holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) at Guy Spier's VALUEx conference in Klosters, Switzerland last week. In the presentation, Tilson explained why Berkshire has all three things he looks for in a stock: safety, value and healthy growth.
NASDAQ

Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 5.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 2.60% of the company, an increase...
Reuters

Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
massdevice.com

Align Technology enters $250M accelerated stock repurchase agreement

Tempe, Arizona-based Align agreed to repurchase $250 million of its common stock. It falls under its $1 billion stock repurchase agreement announced in May 2021. The company’s most recent buyback took place in October 2022 through a $200 million repurchase with Goldman Sachs. In this agreement, two of the...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NBC Chicago

Asia Markets Mixed as Australia Raises Interest Rates; Baidu Jumps on AI Chatbot Project

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to...
ValueWalk

These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors of all time and is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises. Icahn is one of the first activist shareholders and is credited for bringing this strategy into the mainstream for hedge funds. He was regarded as a corporate raider in the 1980s but later became popular as an activist investor. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy