ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jools Holland: ‘Put your train-set in your biggest room’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Zfi_0kcTJgyx00
‘I was playing pub shows and getting £10 a night, thinking, “We don’t need this school business”’: Jools Holland.

My mother played the piano. She liked old blues music, gospel, classical, as did my father. Growing up in the 1970s, I wasn’t into the charts. My dad would hear me listening to Fats Domino and Amos Milburn and Chuck Berry and steer me into Friedrich Gulda, the Austrian abstract expressionist concert pianist. If you were fortunate enough to have had parents or teachers who opened your eyes, like mine, you can open your own eyes later in life.

Music and art are so important in education because they make people happy. Give people something they’ll love for their whole lives.

My uncle played boogie-woogie piano – pronounced with long “oos” in his south London accent. I thought it was the most exciting thing I’d ever heard. I started playing when I was seven. I didn’t realise it was going to be my lifetime passion.

I wasn’t expelled from school. The exact wording was “invited not to come back”. I felt I’d benefited enough from school once I had learned from my very wonderful, elderly music teacher, Mr Pixley, in his tweed jacket and perfectly shined shoes.

I was the only person in my year at my big comprehensive school to pick music to study. Back then, if you said you were interested in music, they’d say: “Have you thought about joining the army?” I was playing pub shows and getting £10 a night, thinking, “We don’t need this school business.” I was lucky, which you need to be in music. Or I’d have probably have had to join the Grenadier Guards.

I took the advice of Rod Stewart, who’s got an enormous one. He said, put your train-set in the biggest room available and it’ll bring you great happiness. And he was right. Starting small, I realised I could build a little London, a little Europe, a little Eurostar. Now it goes up either side of the attic in a giant U-shape and is about 100ft in total.

Whether I’m on stage or in the dressing room or in a session studio or just at home on my own, I turn to the piano, my lifelong friend. The barriers between cultures and countries… music overcomes them all. If you want to find out about a country, listen to what the artists and the musicians have to say.

We recently celebrated 30 years of Later… I’ve had 65 years of being Jools, so think what it’s been like for me – every morning in the mirror: there he is again. I just bumble along, making it up – I take that back – improvising with great skill. But at some point somebody is going to say, “It’s really expensive to make this programme, considering the number of viewers it gets.” Only the BBC could make a show like it. It entertains, educates, informs, lets nations speak peace to others. Once I’m dead, there won’t be anything like it.

Jools Holland’s latest album, Pianola Piano & Friends, is out now

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Loud, dirty and simple’: Leicester’s punk collective for older women

Alison Dunne – stage name Fish – has formed a punk band at the age of 58 because, as she said: “I’ve got no fucks to give any more about what anyone thinks of me.”. She does care about one thing though: “This is definitely not a ‘cutesy grannies have a go at punk’ band – this is serious fun,” she said. “We write our own music and we’ve got a lot to say about everything we’re angry about. I’ve been enraged for years,” she added.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Paul McCartney Called The Beatles’ Tour With Roy Orbison a ‘Historic Moment’

Paul McCartney called The Beatles‘ 1963 tour with Roy Orbison a “historic moment.” It was the “Pretty Woman” singer’s first tour of the U.K. and The Beatles’ third. The Fab Four had yet to conquer the U.S., but it was safe to say they’d already taken their country by storm, so much so that they became co-headliners with Orbison, originally the headlining act.
NME

Gaz Coombes was worried Supergrass reunion would be a “backward step”

Gaz Coombes has spoken about how “nervous” he was about reuniting Supergrass following the success of his solo albums. Coombes has released four solo albums, the most recent of which, ‘Turn The Car Around’, was released just last month. His second solo record, ‘Matador’, was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2015.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
msn.com

'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter lost husband of 37 years to a rare cancer 2 years ago, more stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers..."Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, on Feb. 3, 2021. The attorney, who was 73, died of myelofibrosis -- a rare type of blood cancer. "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert," Lynda told People magazine later that year. "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
The Guardian

The Guardian

566K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy