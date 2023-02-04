ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

One to watch: Venbee

By Kate Hutchinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Cjbd_0kcTJdKm00
Venbee Photograph: Caitlin Ricaud

Medway has given the UK a few cultural diamonds in the rough, Billy Childish, Adele songwriter Kid Harpoon and Drag Race contestants among them. Now there’s a new young upstart from Chatham putting Kent back on the musical map: 22-year-old Erin Doyle, AKA Venbee . Her delicate voice opens one of the most omnipresent dance tunes of the past year with the remarkable line: “I heard Jesus did cocaine on a night out.” A collaboration with rising drum’n’bass producer Goddard, Messy in Heaven has spent 19 weeks in the UK charts. It’s a key tune in D&B’s current renaissance, with newcomers such as Nia Archives nominated at the 2023 Brit awards.

And yet, Venbee’s vocals skew towards bedroom pop: intimate, melancholy – a world away from the Ella Eyre s and Rita Oras who belted out the D&B hits of the 2010s. Messy in Heaven’s woi-oi attitude is catnip for Gen Z, although there’s more to Venbee than cheeky charm. On TikTok – where she first went viral with the 2022 track Low Down – she talks about having down days and struggling with ADHD. Next single Gutter is another reality check, as she details being a teenage tearaway with Kae Tempest-style lyrical rawness. But she can laugh at herself too: her forthcoming tour promises songs that wittily send up being a “one-hit wonder on the radio”. Here’s hoping she proves herself wrong.

Watch the video for Messy in Heaven by Venbee.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
The Guardian

What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?

As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
American Songwriter

Coldplay Impresses on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stage

For fans of music, variety shows, aliens, and choirs, Saturday was your night. The British band Coldplay took the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (February 4) to perform the customary two songs. But the offering was anything but commonplace. The band brought in some friendly aliens for a performance...
Rolling Stone

Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’

Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
IOWA STATE
The Guardian

A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme

Ben Affleck has a life that many of us would kill for. He is rich. He is handsome. He has reached the peak of his career behind the camera (winning two Oscars as a writer and director) and in front of it (the guy was literally Batman). He has been romantically involved with some of the most beautiful women on the planet, and is currently married to Jennifer Lopez. Whichever way you look at it, everything about Affleck’s life is wildly aspirational in almost every single way.
The Guardian

The Guardian

566K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy