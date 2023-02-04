Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Schoolkids lost third of a year's learning to pandemic: study
School-aged students lost more than a third of a year's worth of learning early on in the pandemic and have still not caught up, posing "a real problem for this generation," researchers warned on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic caused one of history's greatest disruptions to education, with 95 percent of...
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
MedicalXpress
Children of overprotective parents tend to live less, study suggests
Men who had an overprotective father and little autonomy during childhood may run a 12% higher risk of dying before their eightieth birthday. In the case of women who had an overprotective father, the risk of dying before the age of 80 can increase by 22%. On the other hand, for women who were well cared for by their mother during childhood, the risk may decrease by 14%.
Racial disparities can affect brain development in Black children, new study finds
Structural racism creates barriers in housing, employment and economic opportunity for Black people and other people of color. Now, a new study has found it can also have a harmful impact on children’s brain development. The study, published Wednesday by the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that Black children...
People With Autism May Feel Pain More Intensely: Study
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests. The prevailing belief is that those with autism are indifferent to pain, possibly because of a tendency for self-harm. However, "this assumption is not necessarily true," said Dr. Tami Bar-Shalita, of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in Israel. ...
Your child’s academic success and mental health are impacted by screen time as infants, study says
New research shows putting your infants in front of a screen could impact their educational success and emotional health later. The study comes as parents and doctors regularly debate how much screen time for children is too much.
Phys.org
Preference for naturally talented over hard workers emerges in childhood, researchers find
Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have found that children think more highly of the naturally talented over hard workers, a preference that they carry into adulthood. That is the case even in China, a culture that places effort above natural talent, as people perceive...
Phys.org
New research reveals lessons from Black Summer bushfires to avoid future biodiversity devastation
The Australian Black Summer bushfires caused extraordinary losses of Australian biodiversity. Comparable losses can be avoided in future fire events with enhanced funding, planning and management, a new book reveals. Available today, "Australian Megafires" details the devastating biodiversity impacts of the 2019–20 Australian wildfires and provides important lessons for governments...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage 76 percent in adults 60 years and older
COVID-19 vaccine primary series coverage reached 76 percent among adults aged 60 years and older by the end of 2022, according to a study published in the Feb. 3 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Man Kai Wong, M.P.H., from the...
Phys.org
Colombia, a biodiversity hotspot, holds lessons for other countries trying to balance development with conservation
Plants and animals do not respect legal boundaries, oblivious to the policies that govern different jurisdictions. A new Stanford-led study highlights how policies in forestry, agriculture, and other sectors can fit together to govern biodiversity in a more coordinated and effective way. Published Feb. 6 in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the first of its kind analysis focuses on Colombia, one of the world's most biodiverse countries, finding that biodiversity is governed by almost 200 distinct policies that cover a variety of ecosystems, conservation approaches, scales, actors, and threats.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
Phys.org
Global study shows influences of climate change on terrestrial ecosystems
In a study published in Nature Geoscience, plant ecologists at the University of Bayreuth have shown how global climate change is impacting the Earth's terrestrial ecosystems. Changes in vegetation activity could in most cases be explained by temperature and soil moisture changes, while changes in solar radiation and atmospheric CO2 levels seldom played a dominant role.
Augusta Free Press
‘That time of the month’ affects 45 percent of American women at work
A new UVA Health survey reveals that 45.2 percent of American women report their menstrual symptoms require them to take days off work. A digital app can help women better manager their symptoms, improve productivity and reduce days they are absent from work. According to the survey, significant majorities of...
A supportive and educational online community exists for people with chronic illnesses. They call themselves "spoonies."
Members of the spoonie community connect over what it's like to have a chronic illness, and they offer each other education and support.
GW Hatchet
Milken researchers detect long COVID among 36 percent of COVID patients
Long COVID-19 is prevalent among 36 percent of GW community members who tested positive for COVID between July 2021 and March 2022, according to a study released last month from the Milken Institute School of Public Health. Researchers surveyed a sample of 1,338 community members who were infected with COVID...
McKnight's
ADL limitations fall by 18 percent among American seniors: survey
Fewer American seniors are reporting disabilities, according to a new analysis of American Community Survey data. A steep, decade-long decline has likely been influenced by rising education levels and improved environmental factors, investigators say. The researchers analyzed 2008-to-2017 data from the survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau....
Phys.org
Translating an RNA boosts its degradation, find researchers
In the cell, messenger RNAs—or mRNAs—are translated into proteins and eventually degraded, but the relationship between translation and mRNA decay remains cloudy. FMI researchers developed an innovative tool to control and visualize mRNA translation and decay, one molecule at the time. The team discovered that translation promotes mRNA degradation—a finding that may help advance the development of RNA-based drugs.
ScienceBlog.com
Dramatic improvement in the prevalence of disabilities among older Americans since 2008
The prevalence of disabilities among American adults aged 65 and older is much lower than it was for the same age group a decade earlier, according to a nationally representative study published online in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (IJERPH) . The decline in disability among...
