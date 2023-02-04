ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
