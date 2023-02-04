Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving's Feelings on Mavericks Trade Revealed
Kyrie Irving is excited to be going from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks
Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After The Kyrie Irving Trade
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving Trade: 'Persona' Problem with Luka Doncic? Mavs Aren’t Dumb
The Mavs are worried about trading for Kyrie Irving while they wait for the next guy who shares an "off-court persona'' with the likes of Dirk and Luka. Hmm. Wonder how long that'll take?
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade To Get Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles
Would the Nets be amenable to this return package?
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
It's an immediate upgrade, but does it return the Lakers to contention?
BREAKING: Steph Curry Injury Update Reported
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Steph Curry.
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
New Details on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are retooling around Kevin Durant
Lakers News: Former LA Point Guard May Be Available Ahead of Trade Deadline
He would be an upgrade, but would the juice be worth the squeeze?
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar
Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
Pelicans Keeping Tabs On Karlo Matkovic
The New Orleans Pelicans are monitoring the progress of 2022 second-round pick Karlo Matkovic.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Heat won't swap Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook; 76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
The NBA trade deadline is now less than a week away, and Kyrie Irving's request to be moved out of Brooklyn has added a whole new layer of intrigue. There are plenty of other rumors outside of Irving too, as teams are starting to kick things into hyperdrive leading up to deadline day.
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
