Here's What to Know About the Machu Picchu Closure

Protests and unrest in Peru that heightened in December 2022 and continued to escalate into the new year have prompted the nation to enter a state of emergency. Now, amid continued protests, a rising death toll, and aggression from police that has drawn the concern of various human rights groups, Peru's Culture Ministry announced it would be closing Machu Picchu to tourists, according to NPR.
Peru's political crisis cuts off access to 2% of the world's much-needed copper supply

The Chinese-owned Las Bambas mine in Peru, responsible for close to 2% of the world’s copper production, officially halted production on Feb. 1 after months of blockades and protests made continued operations impossible. MMG Ltd., the owner of the mine, announced it would cease all activity and transition to...
Peru president urges congress to move elections forward

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made a renewed appeal Sunday for congress to hold early elections as a way to end weeks of deadly protests, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen. "Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation.
Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs have long maintained a presence along the border between Mexico and Guatemala, but Mexican authorities say their numbers have increased over the past year as El Salvador cracks down on gang members and their criminal enterprises. Drivers of the passenger vans and taxis people depend on for transportation in largely rural Chiapas say they live in fear for their livelihood, or their lives. They have raised the alarm, holding temporary work stoppages to get authorities’ attention. The owner of one transport company in Tapachula has started moving with bodyguards. Some admit to paying the extortion, having seen what happens to those who didn’t.
How the Mexican Army Tracked and Killed a CJNG Cartel Commander

After a hunt that had lasted months, the Mexican army was closing in on an infamous Jalisco New Generation Cartel commander known as El M2. It was late January 2022 in the lawless Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán, where M2 and his gunmen were waging a brutal turf war near the hometown of his cartel’s top boss. This would prove to be the decisive battle.
Peru's president unveils new 2023 election bill proposal

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes holding congressional...
Peru extends state of emergency after months of deadly protests

The government of Peru on Sunday expanded and prolonged a state of emergency to deal with a two-month-old revolt against President Dina Boluarte that has claimed 48 lives in clashes between protesters and security forces. Seven southern Peruvian regions -- Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurimac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna...
