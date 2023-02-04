Read full article on original website
Peru evacuates hundreds of tourists from Machu Picchu amid widespread violent protests, government crackdown
More than 400 tourists were stranded at Machu Picchu after protesters allegedly sabotaged a portion of the railway tracks back to the city of Cusco amid Peru's violent demonstrations.
Thrillist
Here's What to Know About the Machu Picchu Closure
Protests and unrest in Peru that heightened in December 2022 and continued to escalate into the new year have prompted the nation to enter a state of emergency. Now, amid continued protests, a rising death toll, and aggression from police that has drawn the concern of various human rights groups, Peru's Culture Ministry announced it would be closing Machu Picchu to tourists, according to NPR.
Quartz
Peru's political crisis cuts off access to 2% of the world's much-needed copper supply
The Chinese-owned Las Bambas mine in Peru, responsible for close to 2% of the world’s copper production, officially halted production on Feb. 1 after months of blockades and protests made continued operations impossible. MMG Ltd., the owner of the mine, announced it would cease all activity and transition to...
Peru president urges congress to move elections forward
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made a renewed appeal Sunday for congress to hold early elections as a way to end weeks of deadly protests, warning that otherwise she will seek constitutional reform to make a vote happen. "Vote for Peru, for the country, by moving the elections up to 2023," the president said in an address to the nation.
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
An American Allegedly Murdered His DJ Girlfriend in Colombia. Then He Tried to Flee.
A 23-year-old Colombian DJ named Valentina Trespalacios was found dead inside a suitcase in a trash can in Bogota, which led to an international manhunt for a Texas man accused of killing her. The only suspect, John Poulos, 35, an American citizen, was arrested at an airport in Panama last...
Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday his country wants to recover a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna, who is on trial in New York. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García...
US stops hundreds fleeing Cuba, Haiti by sea, returns most
The Coast Guard has returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught off Florida's coast to the island
Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs have long maintained a presence along the border between Mexico and Guatemala, but Mexican authorities say their numbers have increased over the past year as El Salvador cracks down on gang members and their criminal enterprises. Drivers of the passenger vans and taxis people depend on for transportation in largely rural Chiapas say they live in fear for their livelihood, or their lives. They have raised the alarm, holding temporary work stoppages to get authorities’ attention. The owner of one transport company in Tapachula has started moving with bodyguards. Some admit to paying the extortion, having seen what happens to those who didn’t.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Around 70% of Haitians back international force to fight gangs, survey says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January.
How the Mexican Army Tracked and Killed a CJNG Cartel Commander
After a hunt that had lasted months, the Mexican army was closing in on an infamous Jalisco New Generation Cartel commander known as El M2. It was late January 2022 in the lawless Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán, where M2 and his gunmen were waging a brutal turf war near the hometown of his cartel’s top boss. This would prove to be the decisive battle.
France 24
Peru's president unveils new 2023 election bill proposal
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes holding congressional...
France 24
Peru extends state of emergency after months of deadly protests
The government of Peru on Sunday expanded and prolonged a state of emergency to deal with a two-month-old revolt against President Dina Boluarte that has claimed 48 lives in clashes between protesters and security forces. Seven southern Peruvian regions -- Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurimac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna...
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
Biden's Cuban migrant policy may not be effective in long-term, experts say
The Biden administration is crediting its new border policy for a significant drop in the number of Cubans and other migrants who have tried to unlawfully cross the southern border. But immigration experts say the new measures may not be an effective long-term strategy to stem the flow of Cubans...
