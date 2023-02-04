ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Got a Big Raise in 2023? You May Want to Make This Important Move

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldEsY_0kcTJIzd00

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation surged in 2022, leaving many consumers struggling to make ends meet. Thankfully, employers are stepping up to help workers cope with inflation. According to data from Willis Towers Watson, salary increases in the U.S. are projected to hit 4.6% in 2023. And while that's below the most recently reported rate of inflation , it's a pretty decent bump in pay nonetheless.

But what if you're getting a raise this year that amounts to much more than a 4.6% boost? Maybe you snagged a promotion after years of hard work. Or maybe you just got an advanced degree that rendered you eligible for a big bump in pay.

Discover: Find the best tax software for your situation here

Save: We researched free tax software and put together a list of the best here

Either way, a higher salary is a good thing. It could mean getting to pump more money into your IRA account and getting to invest more in a brokerage account. It could also mean avoiding credit card debt for the first time in years.

But a giant pay raise could also impact your tax situation. And that's an important thing to prepare for.

Your taxes might go up

The more money you make, the more taxes you're likely to pay. That's pretty simple. But what you may not realize is that earning a lot more money could bump you into a higher tax bracket , where you're paying a higher rate of tax on your highest dollars of earnings. If that happens, and you don't make any adjustments to the amount of tax you're having withheld from your paychecks, then you could end up owing the IRS money next year -- or owing more than usual.

That's why if you're getting a raise, a good bet is to set aside a portion of that extra money for tax purposes. That way, if you end up having to write the IRS a check in 2024, it won't be a source of panic and stress. Instead, you'll be able to simply dip into your savings account and come up with the money.

It's not just a raise that could result in a higher tax bill

Earning more money at your job could easily result in a scenario where your tax burden goes up. But that might happen for other reasons, too.

This year, for example, savings accounts are paying more interest. So if you earn a lot of interest income, it could potentially propel you into a higher tax bracket or cause you to owe some money to the IRS next year. The same could easily hold true if you sell a lot of investments at a profit in your brokerage account .

That's why it's always a good idea to have extra money set aside for tax bill purposes -- even if you typically end up getting a refund. The IRS will work with you if you can't pay a tax bill in full, but in that scenario, you'll accrue interest and penalties for being late. A better bet is to put yourself in a position where you can pay your tax bill in full by the time it comes due.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Do I Have to File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Nearly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Filing a tax return might be on their minds as tax season commences and the April 18 filing deadline starts to inch closer. But whether it's necessary for Social Security recipients to actually file a tax return depends on a few factors.
NASDAQ

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

One of the toughest parts of retirement is the fact that your bills don't go away even though your salary does. You need some source of money to cover your costs, and as 2022 so brutally reminded us, stocks don't always go up. It's important to have ways to generate that cash that don't rely on selling your stocks to have the money you need to live your life.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your Check

The third round of Social Security checks arrive Wednesday. The January Social Security checks include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. Expect a big bump in your benefits amounts, as benefits are being increased by 8.7% this year to help fight ongoing inflation. It's the biggest increase in nearly 40 years.
KTEN.com

How to Put Your Home in a Trust

If you have a residence you would like to pass onto loved ones after your death, and you’re worried about your home going into probate, you may want to put your home in a property trust. If that is something you have been considering, it’s a fairly straightforward, if complex, process. We’ll go over out how it works.
INDIANA STATE
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
Motley Fool

Seeking Out a New Job? Here's Why You May Want to Open an IRA First

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. It could spare you a hassle later...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy