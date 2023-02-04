ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Makes Strides Correcting Overinvestment in Growth

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
 2 days ago

Peloton 's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock moved higher after it demonstrated it could skillfully reduce costs without meaningfully hurting business prospects. This video will highlight Peloton's prudent moves to bring down expenses in its most recent quarter.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 1, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 3, 2023.

