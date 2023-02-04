ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

2nd Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Preview

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 2 days ago

Previewing the 2nd Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic HBCU men's basketball showcase.

The 2nd Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase featuring HBCUs, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This year's showcase will feature a doubleheader with Morgan State battling Delaware State and Norfolk State meeting Hampton, broadcasting and streaming on TNT. Actor, producer, and director Michael B. Jordan partners with TNT, WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment to create the HBCU basketball event.

Following the Bears and Hornets contest, an HBCU Band Showcase will give fans the best in HBCU tunes and entertainment.

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic also has a free Career Summit and online experience to assist HBCU students and alums in career development and give exposure to navigating today's in-demand careers.

THE FOUR TEAMS

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will host three MEAC teams, Morgan State, Delaware State, and Norfolk State, along with the CAA's Hampton Univerity Pirates.

Earlier this season, Norfolk State edged out the Hampton Pirates 78-66. The Morgan State Bears and Delaware State are playing for a second time after the Hornets squeaked out a win, 64-62.

Game Schedule

  • 12 PM CT/1 PM ET
    • Morgan State vs. Delaware State
  • 3 PM CT/4 PM ET
    • Norfolk State vs. Hampton University

In last season's inaugural event, the North Carolina Central Eagles dispatched the Delaware Hornets 86-53. The Howard Bison defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T in the second contest, 79-57.

