NE-YO Performing at Hawks & Nets Game on February 26

NE-YO is performing at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets game.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Brooklyn later this month. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The hitmaker and iconic songwriter is set to take center court at halftime for his first performance at State Farm Arena since appearing on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” in November of 2022.

“I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” NE-YO said. “It’s going to be a fun night and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans.”

NE-YO, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum.

Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don]. Most recently, NE-YO released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, which includes standout singles such as “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu],” “Don’t Love Me,” and “You Got The Body” and more.

Three of his albums have entered SoundScan’s Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. NE-YO has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

NE-YO’s film and television credits include NBC’s ‘World of Dance’, Netflix’s ‘Dance Monsters’, ‘Empire’, ‘Stomp the Yard”, “Save the Last Dance”, “Battle: Los Angeles”, George Lucas’ “Red Tails”, “The Wiz Live!”, Starz’ “Step Up: High Water”, “Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding” and “The Sound of Christmas.”

To secure tickets for the game on Sunday, Feb. 26, against Brooklyn, visit Hawks.com/tickets .