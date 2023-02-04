ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NE-YO Performing at Hawks & Nets Game on February 26

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abQdz_0kcTJ98L00

NE-YO is performing at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets game.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Brooklyn later this month. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The hitmaker and iconic songwriter is set to take center court at halftime for his first performance at State Farm Arena since appearing on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” in November of 2022.

“I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” NE-YO said. “It’s going to be a fun night and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans.”

NE-YO, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum.

Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of hits including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don]. Most recently, NE-YO released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, which includes standout singles such as “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu],” “Don’t Love Me,” and “You Got The Body” and more.

Three of his albums have entered SoundScan’s Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. NE-YO has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

NE-YO’s film and television credits include NBC’s ‘World of Dance’, Netflix’s ‘Dance Monsters’, ‘Empire’, ‘Stomp the Yard”, “Save the Last Dance”, “Battle: Los Angeles”, George Lucas’ “Red Tails”, “The Wiz Live!”, Starz’ “Step Up: High Water”, “Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding” and “The Sound of Christmas.”

To secure tickets for the game on Sunday, Feb. 26, against Brooklyn, visit Hawks.com/tickets .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Perform 'Unholy' at 2023 Grammys — Watch

One of the most inescapable songs of the year just led to one of the Grammys‘ most talked-about moments. Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the stage on Sunday to perform “Unholy,” shortly after it won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And an introduction from Madonna? Iconic. And while we’re discussing special appearances, we should also note that several RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni appeared on stage with Smith and Petras, including Season 7 winner Violet Chachki and Season 13 finalist Gottmik. Watch footage of Smith and Petras’ 2023 Grammys performance below, which we’ll replace with official video if/when it becomes available: [Performance]...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled

Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Deadline

Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele

Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
XXL Mag

Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch

Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G

The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

2023 Grammys will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

NEW YORK -- When the Grammys are handed out on Sunday, hip-hop will be well-represented.The show will include a special segment celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with some of the genre's biggest stars.Hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Run DMC and many more will perform.LL Cool J will introduce the segment, and Questlove, the Roots and Black Thought will lead the celebration.You can see that performance and much more during the Grammy Awards on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Complex

SAINt JHN Drops New Single “Overstimulated,” Teases More Music on the Way

SAINt JHN has returned with his new Louie Gomez-produced track “Overstimulated.”. Featuring spaced-out production, the Guyanese-American rapper’s latest sees declare how he’s both overstimulated and bored at the same time. The colorful track features a number of references, from the flood of misinformation online to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy