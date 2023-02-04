ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

OBITUARY: Pastor Betty Joyce McFarlin Hale

By Jennifer Haley
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqXIh_0kcTI0E100

Pastor Betty Joyce McFarlin Hale (79) of Dickson, Tennessee left this earth to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023.

Betty was born on April 17, 1943, in Dickson County. She was raised with love and was taught the love of the Lord from an early age. Despite her humble beginnings, she accomplished much in her lifetime.

She was a pastor for over 35 years and provided spiritual leadership to her congregations. She served as the hospital chaplain at Horizon Medical Center and prayed with many through that ministry. She and her husband, Jerry, had a music ministry and traveled and sang at numerous churches and with various other performers.

She completed three years of Biblical studies for ordination and studied Biblical and Theological Seminary at Trinity University. She may be best known for not only her service as a pastor and music ministry, but she was also admired for her walk with God.

She was also an author, painter, and photographer. She had a dream to write a book, and she wrote and published a book and started on a sequel. Included in that book were poems she wrote for each of her granddaughters. She has also written many poems and gospel songs.

She enjoyed drawing and painting and often drew or painted the granddaughters on canvas. Likewise, she enjoyed capturing moments with her camera and often had the granddaughters to be her models.

She married the love of her life, and she and Jerry T. Hale were married for over 65 years. They had a lifetime of family and memories together. She was very proud of her children and granddaughters and all that they have accomplished.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Lester McFarlin; mother, Rosie Tidwell McFarlin; sister, Wilmer Jean McFarlin; brother, Darald Edmond McFarlin; brother, Douglas Randal McFarlin; and brother, William Ralph McFarlin.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry T. Hale; children, Karen Hale, Greg Hale, and Melanie Hale Buchanan (Jay); sister, Jeanna McFarlin Pendleton (Jay); granddaughters, MacKenzie Buchanan, Katie Hale, and Makayla Buchanan; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, followed by interment at the Tidwell Cemetery. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

