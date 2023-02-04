Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after multi-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.
Dad of 3 Dies on First Date After Teens Crash Car Into Vehicle: Police
A Wisconsin father-of-three died on a first date after a group of teenagers allegedly crashed a stolen car into a vehicle, according to police. Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers had been in pursuit of the car that had reportedly been involved in an armed robbery at about 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. During the pursuit, the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
wlip.com
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
wlip.com
Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation
(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
wtmj.com
Car runs into house, one fatality
A man is dead after a car ran into a residential home on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday. The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported crash just after 10am near 60th and Melvina. Milwaukee Police say 2 vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the first vehicle in line swerved to avoid a turning vehicle near 60th and Capital. That vehicle then lost control and collided with the home.
8 years in prison for McHenry man convicted of ‘gunrunning’ for selling stolen guns in McHenry County
A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for “gunrunning” where he sold stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 46, of McHenry, was indicted in April 2021 on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three […]
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; $150+ worth of merchandise stolen
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Woodman's Food Market on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police say four males between the ages of 12-23 stole $158.27 of merchandise by concealing it under purchased merchandise in plastic grocery bags. They left in...
Car break-in spree hits Prospect and Brady area, Milwaukee police say
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
Comments / 2