ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy