CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters
MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
CBS 58
'Together we are stronger': Hartland man's clothing line meant to inspire inclusion for all
HARTLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On paper, Brock Mielke sounds like your average 22-year-old Wisconsin man. He loves cheering on the Milwaukee Brewers and the Bucks, especially his favorite players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. He plays sports, including basketball and volleyball; he enjoys watching Tik Toks and even dancing in a few himself.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies
MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
On Milwaukee
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11
If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Car break-in spree hits Prospect and Brady area, Milwaukee police say
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; garage, home involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire on the city's north side Saturday, Feb. 4. It happened near 67th and Mill around 11:50 a.m. MFD said the fire reportedly started in a detached garage but spread to the adjacent home. Firefighters searched the garage and the home...
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
