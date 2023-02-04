Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Recreation's Daddy-Daughter Dance
Milwaukee Recreation's daddy-daughter dance is back. And it's almost time to take to the dance floor. Jason Blocker joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
CBS 58
Classic adventure 'The Hobbit' hitting the stage in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- First Stage, a theater for young people and families based in Milwaukee, is taking on the daunting task of telling one of the most epic adventures of the 20th century. In the stage adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit,' Bilbo Baggins winds up on a magical...
On Milwaukee
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11
If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
CBS 58
African American filmmakers being showcased in Milwaukee throughout February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As part of the city's Black History Month celebration, a series of film screenings, conversations and events will be taking place throughout the month of February. Milwaukee Film is showcasing the screenings as part of its Black Lens program. Screenings include:. The African Desperate on Thursday,...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dozer!
Dozer is a five-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies
MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
CBS 58
Learn life-saving skills in a matter of hours & get certified at Divine Training & Consultant Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you have a goal of getting into the health care field, there are basic life-saving skills you need to know. Divine Training & Consultant Center on Milwaukee's north side offers a variety of classes to help get you certified. From first aid to CPR to fire safety.
Hundreds gather to remember the life of 5-year-old Delaney Krings
Hundreds gathered both in person and virtually on Saturday to remember the big impact of the life of Delaney Krings, as she fought her terminal brain cancer diagnosis till the very end.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Community Church of West Bend opens second campus at former school building in Wayne
Wayne, WI – Community Church of West Bend is announcing the opening of a. second campus at the building formerly home to Wayne Elementary and I4Learning. Community School, W5760 Mohawk Road. The new campus will be named Community Church North. An open house is Sunday February 5, 2023, with...
CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
12 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire near 24th and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least two people had to be hospitalized after a two-alarm fire at one home on Milwaukee's south side. The fire spread to neighboring homes. A total of 12 people need a new place to live. Crews were called to a home near 24th and Maple...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
There are some short hikes that have a big payoff. The Mallard Lake Trail won’t take you all day to complete, but it just might offer some trail memories you won’t forget. The trail is closer than you might realize and visits one of Wisconsin’s most glorious hidden gems. Here’s a Wisconsin waterfall hike you should put on your list.
CBS 58
Mild weather holds through much of this week; few storm systems impacting us as well
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We made it to 40 degrees on Saturday after a chilly low of 10 degrees. Actually, for the day, we were fairly average. Not much change in the temperature department this coming week. Look for lots of 30s and some 40s for highs. Two main storm systems will impact us. The first Monday night into early Tuesday and then another late Wednesday night into Friday. This one has colder air to work with so except rain to change to snow later Thursday afternoon. Look for lingering snow showers late Thursday into Friday as well. Looking ahead to the following week, I don't really see an extreme cold coming our way or major storm system as well.
Car break-in spree hits Prospect and Brady area, Milwaukee police say
Police say they were alerted about the break-ins, near the intersection of Prospect and Brady, by someone who called police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
