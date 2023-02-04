MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We made it to 40 degrees on Saturday after a chilly low of 10 degrees. Actually, for the day, we were fairly average. Not much change in the temperature department this coming week. Look for lots of 30s and some 40s for highs. Two main storm systems will impact us. The first Monday night into early Tuesday and then another late Wednesday night into Friday. This one has colder air to work with so except rain to change to snow later Thursday afternoon. Look for lingering snow showers late Thursday into Friday as well. Looking ahead to the following week, I don't really see an extreme cold coming our way or major storm system as well.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO