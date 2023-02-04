ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Classic adventure 'The Hobbit' hitting the stage in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- First Stage, a theater for young people and families based in Milwaukee, is taking on the daunting task of telling one of the most epic adventures of the 20th century. In the stage adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit,' Bilbo Baggins winds up on a magical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

African American filmmakers being showcased in Milwaukee throughout February

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As part of the city's Black History Month celebration, a series of film screenings, conversations and events will be taking place throughout the month of February. Milwaukee Film is showcasing the screenings as part of its Black Lens program. Screenings include:. The African Desperate on Thursday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mild weather holds through much of this week; few storm systems impacting us as well

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We made it to 40 degrees on Saturday after a chilly low of 10 degrees. Actually, for the day, we were fairly average. Not much change in the temperature department this coming week. Look for lots of 30s and some 40s for highs. Two main storm systems will impact us. The first Monday night into early Tuesday and then another late Wednesday night into Friday. This one has colder air to work with so except rain to change to snow later Thursday afternoon. Look for lingering snow showers late Thursday into Friday as well. Looking ahead to the following week, I don't really see an extreme cold coming our way or major storm system as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI

