ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now

Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

The many connections of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is filled with many intriguing storylines and connections between the two franchises. Let’s start where everyone does, with the Kelce-connected “New Heights Bowl and the “Andy Reid Bowl.”. Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy