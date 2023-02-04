Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Eagles' success and aggressiveness start at the top with owner Jeffrey Lurie | Opinion
The Eagles have reached the playoffs 17 times under ownership of Jeffrey Lurie, and they are now aiming for second Super Bowl title in six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl 57. Action News as there as the team landed just before 5 p.m. ET. Players greeted fans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning before leaving to the airport. “If you’re going to...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
Eagles host Super Bowl LVII send off party at Lincoln Financial Field
Fans packed the Linc to send off the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now
Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
Inside the Relationship of Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni
The Eagles' coach wants to connect and maintain relationships with not only his players, but with his GM, too
chatsports.com
The many connections of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles
The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is filled with many intriguing storylines and connections between the two franchises. Let’s start where everyone does, with the Kelce-connected “New Heights Bowl and the “Andy Reid Bowl.”. Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles...
Extending Jeff Stoutland a Wise Move with Eagles' O-Line Soon to Be in Flux
With Jason Kelce nearing possible retirement and Isaac Seumalo a free agent, the Eagles' offensive line could look a lot different in the next year or two
Welcome to the Eagles Nest! Take a tour of a 'Diva Den' in Delaware
Stephanie Phillips called us at Action News, telling us it's time for the ladies to represent.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman Landed His First NFL Job by Being an Unrelenting Pest
Every team in the NFL would kill to have a Howie Roseman in their front office. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager just led the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in five years with a different head coach and quarterback, becoming the first GM to accomplish that feat since 1980.
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experiencehttps://phlsportsnation.com
Comments / 1