Matthew David Ashley, age 37 of Burns, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Matthew is survived by his parents, David and Lynn Ashley, his sister, Lauren and her husband Tony Valentine, grandmother, Carole Thompson, aunt, Vicki Giroux and nephew, Andrew Pullen.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

