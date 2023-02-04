Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Confirmed Lineups and Team News

Here you can find the confirmed Manchester United lineup to face Crystal Palace.

Manchester United return to Premier League action today as they face Crystal Palace. The sides meet again just a couple of weeks after facing each other at Selhurst Park as United were denied the three points.

Palace aren’t an easy side to beat and have been somewhat of a ‘trump’ team for United in recent years. However, United will be looking to overcome that an earn a much needed win today.

When saying a ‘much needed win’, United need to stay on top of their top four rivals and ensure they will finish there come the end of the campaign. Having recently progressed in two cups, the top four is just as important.

United come into todays game against Palace making two changes from the side that secured a spot at Wembley on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford and David De Gea return to the XI.

Anthony Martial was not seen arriving at Old Trafford ahead of todays game and Jadon Sancho is expected to once again be on the bench. Ten Hag will be hoping his side can continue to deliver results at home.

Below you can find the full starting eleven for United to face Palace at Old Trafford today;

De Gea

Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, Shaw

Casemiro, Fred

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford

Weghorst

