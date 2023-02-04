PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The sudden drop in temperature is not only a shock to our systems, doctors say it can be dangerous. CBS Philadelphia has the warning signs you should watch out for.People are bundled up at Dilworth Plaza where this sudden burst of cold weather can potentially be dangerous. The risk for hypothermia increases significantly when your body gets too cold.Symptoms include shivering, clumsiness, lack of coordination, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness or lack of energy.The average body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can begin at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If your temperature drops to 90 degrees, that's the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO