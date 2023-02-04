ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Philly

Here is what to look out for as temperatures drop significantly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The sudden drop in temperature is not only a shock to our systems, doctors say it can be dangerous. CBS Philadelphia has the warning signs you should watch out for.People are bundled up at Dilworth Plaza where this sudden burst of cold weather can potentially be dangerous. The risk for hypothermia increases significantly when your body gets too cold.Symptoms include shivering, clumsiness, lack of coordination, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness or lack of energy.The average body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can begin at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If your temperature drops to 90 degrees, that's the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game

Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
CBS Philly

City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.  The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy