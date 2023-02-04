Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temps turn balmy across region over next several days with showers possible
PHILADELPHIA - The bitter cold the gripped the Delaware Valley over the weekend has given way to more seasonable conditions that will turn even milder over the next several days. Conditions overnight Monday will stay calm and cold with temperatures in most places hovering around the freezing point. Dense cloud...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to be start of mild, sunny week leading up to the Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA - While the Birds are basking in the warmth of the Arizona heat ahead of the Super Bowl, temperatures are much lower in the Delaware Valley, but above average for this time of year. No precipitation is expected to hit the Delaware Valley until Thursday, making the week mostly...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Bitter cold gone as temperatures continue to rise Sunday into work week
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday brought much-needed relief after a few days of bitter cold. Temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lowers 50s, under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight into Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Monday will bring the sunshine and highs in...
fox29.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
Here is what to look out for as temperatures drop significantly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The sudden drop in temperature is not only a shock to our systems, doctors say it can be dangerous. CBS Philadelphia has the warning signs you should watch out for.People are bundled up at Dilworth Plaza where this sudden burst of cold weather can potentially be dangerous. The risk for hypothermia increases significantly when your body gets too cold.Symptoms include shivering, clumsiness, lack of coordination, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness or lack of energy.The average body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can begin at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If your temperature drops to 90 degrees, that's the...
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Mare Caldwell-Tripline – From the 12th District Has Returned Home
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old missing person Mare Caldwell-Tripline. She was last seen on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2023, at 3700 Island Avenue. She is 5′ 8″, 170lbs, heavy build, brown eyes, medium complexion, braided hair and wearing blue sweatpants and a pink jacket....
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
billypenn.com
School crossing guard woes; Jalen Hurts’s cheesesteak fave; SEPTA train tracks crack | Morning roundup
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling. William Dick Elementary School was without a crossing guard for most of last year, and a December replacement has disappeared. Young students are left to cross busy Diamond Street on their own, between cars turning into the four-way intersection. The principal sends...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
fox29.com
Walmart customer upset over long line pours bleach, oil, syrup (you name it) onto floors
BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- - A Walmart customer took his frustration out on the store after saying he waited in line too long. Tilden Township Police in Pennsylvania said charges were filed against 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. for two related incidents last month. Authorities said, on Jan. 14, Repp poured out...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
fox29.com
Officials: Fire erupt under Atlantic City boardwalk causing damage, firefighter injury
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Scary scenes in Atlantic City Friday night as flames were spotted coming up through the boardwalk of a New Jersey tourist destination. Emergency crews battled the blaze on New Jersey Avenue, which sits between the Oceans and Showboat casinos. Debris had caught on fire under the...
Multiple residents displaced after fire rips through Upper Darby apartment complex
Multiple residents are displaced after a large fire broke out over the weekend at the Llanerch Place Apartments on Township Line Road. Officials said there were no fatalities.
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
Comments / 0