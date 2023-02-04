ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Lawrence approves of brother Matthew’s relationship with TLC singer Chilli

By Nicki Gostin
 2 days ago

Joey gives his seal of approval.

Joey Lawrence, 46, told Page Six that he gives his brother Matthew Lawrence’s relationship with TLC singer Chillis two thumbs up.

“Matt’s happy, Chilli’s happy,” he told us in a recent interview.

“Look, I’m not a fortune teller, you know what I mean? But I know …. all I want is for them to just be happy. So as long as that’s working, awesome. That’s all that anybody wants, you know. I think they’re doing great …. I love the fact that right now they’re super happy, so that’s great.”

In fact, Joey and his wife, Samantha Cope, have welcomed the singer, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, with open arms.

Joey told us he wants Matthew to be happy.
Getty Images

When asked if they’ve gone out on any double dates, they told us, “That’s one of the things that we are going to do. But we’ve hung out together and we went and saw her show — which was great — at the Hollywood Bowl a couple of months ago.”

Earlier this year, Matthew — who divorced “Dancing With The Stars” dancer Cheryl Burke — confirmed that he’s dating Chilli, 51.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” her rep, Christal Jordan, told Page Six previously. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving and they spent the holidays together in Atlanta.

The “No Scrubs” singer and the “Boy Meets World” alum also went Instagram-official on New Year’s Eve as Chilli posted a video of the pair dancing to A-ha’s “Take on Me.”

However, one reason the double date hasn’t happened yet could be that Cope gave birth last month to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Dylan Rose Lawrence.

“She’s so perfect and we love her so much,” Cope, 35, gushed.

And if that wasn’t enough to keep the couple busy, they’re also promoting a rom-com called “Frankie Meets Jack” that they not only star in but also co-wrote. (Joey and Matthew’s youngest brother, Andrew, directed the flick.)

Cope and Lawrence co-wrote and star in “Frankie Meets Jack.”
MARVISTA ENTERTAINMENT

The former child star told us that neither of them had ever written a script before but “we decided that we wanted to try it. We felt inspired to do it.”

“Frankie Meets Jack’ can be streamed on TubiTV.

