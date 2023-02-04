ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I lost my child': Mother to sue Phoenix, officers in son's police shooting death

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The mother of a man killed by Phoenix police intends to sue the city and the officers who shot him outside a convenience store in early November.

Leontae Kirk, 29, died in a police shooting Nov. 2 at a strip mall parking lot in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. His mother, Sharon Roberts Kirk, 70, has retained attorney Sean Woods to sue for a cumulative $50 million on the contention police fired at the young father when he was unarmed. The notice of claim was filed Friday.

“They murdered him,” Roberts Kirk said in an interview with The Arizona Republic. “He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Kirk died on the scene and there were no other reported injuries, police said.

As of late Friday afternoon, Phoenix did not respond to The Republic's request for comment. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Who is named in the notice of claim?

The notice of claim names Phoenix, Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan, six police officers and two department sergeants as defendants in a wrongful death and murder suit.

The damages being sought are for $25 million for Roberts Kirk for "the significant emotional and physical struggle she will now be forced to endure" and an additional $25 million for his family for "extreme pain and suffering."

Some of the claims listed include gross negligence, battery, false arrest, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

What led up to the shooting?

Since 2019, the Phoenix Police Department has produced critical response briefing videos with summaries of police shootings that include some bodycam footage, 911 calls and a narration of the events that led to the shooting.

The incident video of Kirk’s shooting begins with a 911 call that was made prior to his death.

"Someone's pulling a gun on me," the 911 caller is heard telling the dispatcher, adding that the incident was taking place at a house.

The caller is heard giving a description of Kirk. Shouting from the suspect can be heard in the background. The caller, police said, stayed on the line until Kirk walked away.

Cellphone footage captured by a relative of the 911 caller shows Kirk outside from a distance as he shouts. The suspect's face is blurred.

Security camera footage later shows Kirk entering a convenience store followed by a second man before the two engage in a verbal altercation, leave the store, and draw firearms on each other.

The incident video then features a call between an officer in an overhead police helicopter notifying dispatch of the suspect at the strip mall shooting at people. The dispatcher describes the scene as “an active shooter” and is then heard calling for additional units.

In the notice, Woods argues that Kirk was shot and killed by three officers on foot without the police assessing the situation, announcing themselves, or implementing de-escalation techniques.

“The police got it wrong,” Woods said in an interview with The Republic. “They basically fabricated the facts in order to justify their actions.”

Woods also said Kirk had thrown his gun under a vehicle before being fired upon by police at least 19 times.

“It’s tough to see, but Leontae did not have his gun in his hand when the police started shooting him because he ditched it underneath the vehicle,” Woods said.

Police released a photo of the gun under a vehicle when they released the critical incident briefing video.

Woods referred to bodycam video showing the shooting officers repeatedly ask each other if they saw a gun on Kirk and where it was as they rolled him over and searched for the firearm.

“You can hear them extremely concerned that they overreacted and used lethal force when lethal force was unjustified,” Woods said. “They took the law into their own hands and didn’t follow procedure.”

Police have not publicly released bodycam footage of the officers approaching Kirk after they shot him.

One of the shooting officers did not activate her bodycam, police said. This officer, Woods said, was the first officer to shoot at Kirk.

Roberts Kirk, who is Black, noted the officer who first fired on her son is a white woman.

The officers who fired on Kirk are a sergeant with 14 years' experience, an officer with four years' experience and an officer with five years in the department, according to the critical incident video.

The notice of claim argues that there were three witnesses who wrongly stated Kirk fired his gun.

“911 callers and witnesses give inherently skewed and flawed information," the claim said. “This is why it is of dire importance to have officers on foot verify information before charging in with their guns blazing.”

Woods said that police also disregarded pedestrians who were in the line of fire, and that a woman was inside a truck only five feet from where Kirk was shot. The notice of claim also states a 13-year-old girl was inside the truck.

The primary confrontation unfolds on security cameras at the convenience store parking lot where Kirk and another man pull guns on each other.

“At conclusion of the scene investigation, there was no evidence that either of the armed men fired their guns,” Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said as he narrated the critical incident video.

Kirk only pulled his firearm after the other man pulled his, Woods said. Publicly released security video does show the other man at a motorcycle pulling what appears to be a firearm before Kirk flees behind a sedan and is seen with what appears to be a handgun.

The man who pulled a firearm on Kirk falsely claimed to an officer that he did so in response to Kirk pulling a gun on him, according to the notice of claim. The man told a detective that Kirk fired his gun upward, an allegation later disputed by police who said the shooting victim never discharged his firearm.

Police also said there was an exchange of words between Kirk and the other man while in the convenience store, but Woods said video from inside the shop did not support this. Police have not publicly released video of Kirk and the other man inside the store.

The notice of claim acknowledged Kirk pulled a handgun on someone he was in a verbal altercation with as he walked to the convenience store, stating he did so because of the potential for escalation.

Woods said he is requesting additional police records.

What’s next?

On Friday morning, a Phoenix police spokesperson said the case was forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in December and that the administrative investigation remains ongoing.No one representing Phoenix replied to a Friday morning email about the shooting case and notice of claim.

‘He was full of love’: Family mourns Kirk in the wake of his shooting

“(Leontae) was a selfless and giving person who only wanted to look out for his family,” read a statement by his brother, Kashane Kirk, in the notice of claim. “He was full of love and forgiveness when others would do him wrong in life, he would be the type to be the bigger person in a situation.”

He cared for his children and tried to be as involved in their lives as he could, Kashane stated.

Leontae Kirk’s mother, Roberts Kirk, who is recovering from pneumonia, is grieving for her son as she remembers him as a musician who would regularly perform at shows. Roberts Kirk said she is left raising his four children, including a 2-month-old boy.

“I lost my child. I’m missing my kid,” she said.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

