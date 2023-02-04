Your turn: Putting the emphasis on public safety

Being a safe and welcoming community has been at the forefront of the City of Freeport’s priorities.

That safe and welcoming nature is threatened by senseless acts of violence in our community. These threats make it all the more important to inform citizens on what actions the City and the Freeport Police Department are doing to ensure that Freeport is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

In 2022, the Freeport Police Department (FPD) received over 20,000 calls for service. While that number seems large, please note that not all of these calls for service indicate a crime, and only a small portion of those calls for service are of a violent-natured crime.

However, the department did recover 75 firearms through investigations last year. Technology and public awareness have been our two largest tools in mitigating and fighting crime here in Freeport.

Investing in crime-fighting technology has made big impacts. Though implemented a few years ago now, our ShotSpotter technology alerts officers of shots fired and its general location within seconds to make response time as quick as possible. We also installed License Plate Readers (LPRs), and in a few short months, LPR data became instrumental in solving multiple investigations.

Speaking of cameras, the FPD recently rolled out a pilot Doorbell Camera Program. As doorbell cameras and private security systems have been critical in solving crimes in our community, there is a greater need for residential doorbell cameras in high-crime areas.

Using the ShotSpotter data, the department was able to pinpoint an area of need. Funding for purchasing 35 doorbell cameras and subscription reimbursement gift cards was obtained from an already existing asset forfeiture fund. Residents within the designated area were then notified that free doorbell cameras and a $40 reimbursement gift card for data storage were available.

Within hours, the cameras were distributed to interested qualifying residents. We hope that the success of this program can provide peace of mind to residents that criminals will be caught on camera and bring victimsjustice.

While technology shortens police response time and can hold criminals accountable, public awareness is another essential tool for fighting crime. As citizens call for more transparency, the FPD began publishing an online report ofcalls for service on the cityoffreeport.org website each week.

This weekly crime report can help residents understand the nature of calls for service in their neighborhoods, as well as connect landlords and property owners with calls occurring at their properties. Along with this, the FPD’s Facebook page is another strong avenue for providing residents with timely information.

I encourage Freeport Facebook users to follow the police department’s page: @freeportpd.

Yet, what better way to learn about crime and public safety trends than to hear it yourself?

In 2022, Freeport Police officers held over 65 neighborhood watch meetings in various wards and neighborhoods. There, officers discussed issues affecting the respective neighborhood, city-wide trends, and tips on reporting andpreventing crime.

Get involved in your monthly neighborhood watch meetings. A listing of their times and locations can be found on the cityoffreeport.org website.

Recruitment is a major undertaking for the police department. Police recruiting is down across the nation, and many agencies compete with one another for qualified candidates. Here in Freeport, it is no different.

In 2008, the Freeport Police Department had 55 sworn officers, meaning that the department’s current staffing is 36 percent less than fifteen years ago. We make sure to only hire qualified candidates to serve and protect the people of Freeport.

In order to attract quality applicants, the Freeport Police Department recently raised its starting wage for entry-level officers to better compete with other regional law enforcement agencies. If you’re interested in serving your community through public safety and policing, please apply at the Freeport Police Department.

The FPD is again hosting a Civilian Police Academy in March to educate Freeport residents on the inner workings of the departments. The academy aims to build trust through community members and help citizens gain valuable knowledge about law enforcement in Freeport.

The Freeport Police Department can’t do it all on its own, though. It takes citizen engagement and community leaders to step up and say “enough is enough.”

That’s why we’ve partnered with the United Way’s Gun Violence Prevention Needs Assessment. This professional, grant-funded assessment will help us understand what additional steps the City, Freeport School District, lawenforcement agencies, and community needs to do to tackle this issue in a coordinated response.

Also, it takes members of the community that “know something” to “say something.” Anonymous tips can always be reported to the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPSNOW, and we’ll soon be releasing information aboutTips411, an anonymous tips texting platform that will be utilized by the Freeport Police Department.

As your mayor, I’ve recently been appointed to the National League of City’s Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee to bring these issues to the national stage. I aim to advocate for federal policy to assist cities like ours.

Freeport isn’t alone in its crime trends, but it takes a community working together to make Freeport a great place to live, work, and play. Thank you for being a part of it.

Jodi Miller is mayor of Freeport, Illinois.