Watertown News
Tour One of Watertown’s Oldest Houses with the Historical Society
The following information was provided by the Historical Society of Watertown:. The Historical Society of Watertown will be giving Open House tours at the Edmund Fowle House on Feb. 19. The house was built in 1771 and is one of the oldest remaining in Watertown. In 1775 it became the...
Watertown News
See How Much the City Proposes Charging New Developments to Fund Affordable Housing
The City of Watertown recently received approval from the state to charge linkage fees on new developments to raise money to create affordable housing. A zoning amendment has been proposed that would set the fee to be paid by new developments. The special legislation approved by the Legislature and signed...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Watertown News
Watertown City Councilor Elected to Mass. Municipal Councilor’s Association Board
District B City Councilor Lisa Feltner has been elected to serve on the board of the Massachusetts Municipal Councilor’s Association. The group provides opportunities councilors to network and share ideas, pursue educational opportunities, meet with state leaders and subject-matter experts, and participate in the advocacy work of the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA).
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
NECN
Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.
A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley business buzz: Loyal Companion closing; Chamber campaign aims to help restaurants, communities
Loyal Companion, the pet shop-plus that opened at 276 Washington St. in Wellesley in late 2019, is closing its Wellesley store this month—along with all its other stores. Everything must go, according to the window signs. Loyal Companino doesn’t make its news clear from its social media or main...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer John H. Manning Killed in the Line of Duty 85 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The Boston Police Department remembers the service and sacrifice of Officer John H. Manning who was killed in the line of duty on this day, February 6th, 85 years ago. Officer John Manning suffered life threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to, while making an arrest of a...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
FOUND: 29-Year-Old Arlington Man Last Seen On Belmont/Cambridge Line
UPDATE: Arlington Police report that Diego Valderrama has been found. Arlington Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen early Monday morning.Diego Valderrama was last seen at the Cambridge/Belmont line around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb.…
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Brookline, motorists asked to avoid area
Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Beacon Street in Brookline, police and fire officials said Sunday.
tourcounsel.com
Greendale Mall | Shopping mall in Worcester, Massachusetts
The Greendale Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located near the intersection of Interstates 290 and 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States. The anchors were Best Buy, Big Lots, DSW, and a combination of TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. The mall first opened in 1982, anchored by Lechmere and Marshalls stores....
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
