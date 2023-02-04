ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man sentenced for criminal negligence of child

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to county jail time Friday after his 2-year-old was found wandering in nothing but a diaper on Oct. 8, 2020, near Southwest Parkway, according to court documents.

David Edward Estrada, 39, entered a guilty plea to child endangerment as part of a plea bargain in 78th District Court, court records show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced him to the 224 days he has served in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to court documents.

The felony is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Kennedy also ordered Estrada to pay $290 in court costs and $110 in reimbursement fees, court records show.

A neighbor told police that a woman had brought the child to her house after finding him on a street near Southwest Parkway wearing only a dirty diaper, according to court records.

Estrada was being held Friday in the Law Enforcement Center on a $50,000 bond for a charge of burglary of a habitation out of Clay County, according to online jail records.

The child's mother, Molly Louise Neal, 40, faces the same charge, court documents show.

Neal was free Friday from the Law Enforcement Center on an $8,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and child test positive for drugs

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is free on bond after she and a child in her care allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. According to accusations made in the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, Child Protective Service contacted the Electra Police Department about a woman, Meranda Nelson, and a 5-year-old child in […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Suspected human smuggler arrested

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after they suspected him of smuggling humans and drug possession. According to the arrest report, around noon, Friday, a deputy stopped a Ford Explorer on US 287 after seeing it follow another vehicle at an unsafe distance. The driver, identified as Yovani Rios-Lopez, appeared to […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Maurine Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the 2000 block of Maurine Street on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the home around 1 a.m. and reported fire and smoke showing upon their arrival. The house was reportedly searched and found to be vacant. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
FORT SILL, OK
newschannel6now.com

Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Base Camp Lindsey receives $15k donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey is one step closer to reaching its goal after receiving a donation. The non-profit received a $15,000 donation from Crossroads Gangs from funds raised at its annual Beast Feast. Saturday morning, people were out working on the building as they work to help homeless veterans. Steve Halloway, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy