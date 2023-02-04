In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion







Save the bench!

Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.

Because of the apparent memories and importance of this bench to some, why hasn’t it been saved and relocated? It seems to me that the city of Pismo Beach, the Jam Fam, the county and other concerned citizens could share in the cost of pulling or hoisting the bench to stable ground and relocating it rather than waiting for it to fall and be destroyed. Now is the time to act before more erosion occurs.

Betty Cary, Oceano

A solution for ‘orphan’ voters

In keeping with one of my life philosophies — K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple Stupid) — I propose the following cure for the next time County Supervisor District boundaries are redrawn.

I propose that after each census and the redistricting that follows, all five county supervisors be put up for election, no matter the new district boundaries.

The two or three district seats that are up in that election would vie for full four-year terms and the other two would run for two-year terms. It would be vice-versa when only two supervisor seats are due for election. This way all residents, no matter what district they find themselves placed in, will have the chance to pick their supervisor. And we can avoid the nincompoopery we now face wherein some towns don’t have a clear supervisor , while others have two, and whole communities were not allowed to vote for any supervisor.

Some might think it onerous for a politician whose term is not actually up to have to run for election, but I would counter by saying it only happens once a decade, and people deserve the ability to vote for their representative on the most powerful board in the county.

Neil Farrell, San Luis Obispo

Heartbroken over theft

Last Sunday night, my son returned home to Santa Barbara from mountain biking with friends at Montana de Oro and other spots in San Luis Obispo County. They loaded up the truck with six bikes and had a great time. Then they decided to cap off the day with a short time riding at the SLO Skatepark.

They left three of their high-end mountain bikes securely locked to the bike rack on the truck, parked under a floodlight. Big mistake. When they returned 20 minutes later, the bikes were gone, the Kryptonite lock cleanly sawed. They are devastated.

When I heard the story, all I could do was cry in relief that they didn’t surprise the thieves and that no one was hurt; in sympathy for these young men who work very hard to earn these specialized machines; and in despair that their hearts are now harder than they were a week ago.

One of the bikes was retrieved the next day in Arroyo Grande. The other two are still missing.

“They should have known better,” some have just shrugged it off. Very sad when the victims are blamed for the crime. Never expected it in San Luis Obispo.

Cheri Rae, Santa Barbara

League supports lower contribution limit

The League of Women Voters commends the SLO County Board of Supervisors for their decision to revisit the ordinance capping individual campaign contributions to candidates for countywide offices at $25,000. We urge the board to do the sensible thing and revert to the state limit of $4,900.

The League, together with 700 other individuals and organizations, strenuously opposed this ordinance when it was proposed. Large contributions from individuals and corporations, and dark money from PACs that are not required to disclose their donors, distort our political process and undermine fair representation. They contribute to public mistrust of government institutions and to voter apathy. Why bother to vote when elected officials can be bought and are in the pocket of special interests?

The League of Women Voters, both nationally and locally, seeks to ensure candidates are elected based on their positions and their qualifications to serve and not on how much money they can raise. We are dedicated through our work in voter education to empowering individuals and communities over organizations, corporations and special interests.

Cindy Marie Absey, president

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

Stop blaming hunters

John Fitzrandolph’s article, “California condor killed by lead poisoning. What is being done to prevent other deaths?” (Jan. 24) once again uses one-sided, anti-hunting opinions and ignores clear science to blame hunters using traditional lead ammunition for the deaths of California condors.

It’s a pattern for Fitzrandolph.

He notes that California legislators in 2019 enacted a complete ban on the use of traditional hunting ammunition. According to California Department of Natural Resources data, California hunters have a nearly 99% compliance rate with the ban. Since 2000, California’s condor population has risen from 14 to nearly 100 today.

But Fitzrandolph leaps to unfounded conclusions, offering no evidence that California hunters are to blame by continuing to use .22-caliber ammunition to hunt. Since 2018, on average six condors each year perish from lead poisoning from all sources. Fitzrandolph ignores that condors are known to consume lead from other sources, including trash and refuse fills, garbage piles, and even by ingesting lead-based paint chips from water towers and man-made structures where they’ve nested.

He is correct that non-lead ammunition is scarce, but we warned the state Legislature this would happen if they needlessly banned traditional ammunition for hunting.

Lawrence G. Keane, National Shooting Sports Foundation

Do better, Tribune

Headlines are meaningful and need to tell an accurate story. In Friday’s e-edition, a headline proclaims “For Californians, no Biden student loan relief yet.”

For someone reading only the headline, this would seem to be a failing of the Biden administration. Yet the story reveals that conservative judges ruling on right-wing lawsuits have temporarily blocked the program. An accurate headline would be “Right-wing lawsuits continue to block student debt relief.” Republicans continue to block progress in this country and should be called out for it.

Rick Derevan, Atascadero

Thanks, Tribune!

I was recently having trouble with the narrowing format of my digital subscription as you added more advertising. I contacted the paper and received a rapid response from Lisa. I downloaded The Tribune app and presto, my problem was solved!

I am now enjoying my paper each morning with minimal advertisements. Thank you so much, as I look forward to my coffee and The Tribune each morning.

Marc Johnston, Santa Margarita