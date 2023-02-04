Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Health checkup: The benefits of psychedelics
Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue. Ehren Cruz is the founder of The SpArc, which offers transformational coaching and psychedelic facilitation. He speaks with Xpress about the benefits of psychedelics, misconceptions about his practice and music. Why...
Mountain Xpress
Groups work to strengthen and reimagine local food systems
For those of us who are already working locally to reduce food waste, there is some good news out of Washington. For those of us participating in existing food systems — meaning all of us – there are some serious issues yet to consider. On Jan. 5, President...
Mountain Xpress
Area fitness centers emerge from COVID-related downturns
Danny Sharpe feels good about membership trends at Biltmore Fitness, the Asheville gym he’s owned since 2014. “The last six months I’m extremely happy and optimistic,” he says. “Very happy.”. Mindee Mettee, senior general manager of Asheville Racquet Club, has similar thoughts about the club’s two...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
Mountain Xpress
Young adult novel brings Asheville’s street-music scene to life
Local author Jennie Liu is used to writing works with urgent social messages. “I like to write about people at the margins,” says Liu. “My first two books are about social issues in China. They’re about the fallout of the one-child policy and how it’s affected people over there.”
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’
A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
Mountain Xpress
MountainTrue and DHHS partner on program to repair failing septic systems
Buncombe and Henderson counties, NC — MountainTrue is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to provide septic repair grants to qualifying property owners in Buncombe and Henderson counties. Residential properties not close to cities or towns are highly likely to have onsite septic systems. Problems with septic systems usually arise as systems age or when maintenance is neglected. Qualifying property owners can review eligibility requirements and apply for the repair program at https://mountaintrue.org/septic-repair-application/.
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
Asheville’s New A-Frame Campground Brings Scandinavia to Appalachia
The drive into Asheville somehow never disappoints. On the evening I arrived, the highway carved its curved path through actually smoky mountains, the ridges furthest in the horizon appearing a dark blue against the setting sun. When you enter the city along the French Broad River you pass muddy industrial parks, breweries, bike shops, rafting outfitters, and eclectic galleries—a scene incongruous to the French Renaissance chateau just outside of town that draws tourists.But that quirkiness, along with its access to some of the best outdoors activities in the eastern half of the United States, is a central part of Asheville’s...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: TDA should pay for McCormick Field upgrades
Regarding the current and future existence of minor league baseball and Asheville [“Safe at Home? A Look Back at Asheville’s Precarious Pro Baseball History,” Jan. 18, Xpress]: The Tourism Development Authority is the party that needs to pony up the money!. No exceptions, no need to discuss,...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: The dangerous combination of children and guns
The weapon was a 9 mm handgun legally purchased by the child’s mother. The 6-year-old found the gun on the top shelf in a bedroom closet and shot his teacher last month in Newport News, Va. Sounds shocking, but actually, since 1999, there have been 11 cases in which the person pulling the trigger at school was no older than 10. In most cases, the shooting was unintentional.
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Asks: What exactly is this P-I-T count?
Homelessness is bad for our community: people who experience it are community members in dire need, and people not experiencing it are often negatively impacted by its effects. Whether we’re experiencing homelessness, frustrated by what’s happening around our businesses or in our neighborhoods, or seeking to advocate and take action, we all want the same outcome: zero homelessness in Asheville. By focusing on that shared goal and working towards it together, we can build a strategy and a community-wide response that ends homelessness and fosters a community where all of us can thrive.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville seeks resident input for Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget development
The City of Asheville wants to hear from you! We are kicking off our Fiscal Year 2023-24 (FY24, which runs July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024) budget development process by seeking feedback from the community. The first way to engage is to participate in our budget priorities survey. This...
uncorkedasheville.com
10 Unique & Fun Restaurants at Biltmore Village In Asheville
Uncover the most fun and best restaurants at Biltmore Village in Asheville, NC for a variety of budgets and cuisines – from locals. Are you visiting Biltmore Estate and wondering where to eat nearby? Or, are you just exploring Asheville’s top neighborhoods and adore this area’s charm?
power98fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Please keep Tourists baseball in Asheville!
I grew up in a baseball family. My father was a minor league pitcher and one of my treasured mementos is a photograph of him sitting in the dugout talking to Babe Ruth. Baseball was always in the background on TV in my youth. But I didn’t really become a...
