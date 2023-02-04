ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Motley Fool

Double Your SNAP Benefits in 27 States With This Program

Get two for the price of one on fruits and vegetables with your food benefits. The Double Up Food Bucks plan matches every dollar SNAP recipients spend on fruit and vegetables. It's essentially two-for-one on all produce at certain farmers markets and stores. Double Up Food Bucks operates in 27...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What To Know About SNAP Payments in January

For the more than 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, there may be some questions on top of mind this New Year — like when will this month’s payments come in, and when do emergency allotments end?. SNAP is...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour

A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities.  SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

SNAP benefits to be reduced starting in March

Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.Beginning in March, Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will be getting less money each month. "It is going to be very difficult and challenging time for many," said Karla Maraccini, director of food and energy assistance division at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "We're really looking at a $90 per person per household reduction per household of four. This means it's going to be a decrease of about $360 per month beginning in March,"...
COLORADO STATE
DC News Now

Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire soon

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Grocery shopping will soon get tougher for millions of families across the country, as emergency food benefits are set to expire. That includes here in the DMV. According to the USDA, “the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as emergency allotments, will end […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Lite 98.7

A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?

The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
HAWAII STATE

