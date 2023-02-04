Read full article on original website
Related
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
South Carolina's James Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek second term
Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, the assistant Democratic leader and a top ally of the Biden White House, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday that he is convinced President Biden will seek reelection even though the president has not yet formally announced another run. "Yes, I am," Clyburn...
Haley, DeSantis or Trump vs Biden? Here's where Americans stand on rumored 2024 presidential contenders
President Biden's support in the polls has trended down since last summer, while support for for former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains strong relative to GOP rivals.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Ron DeSantis has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 New Hampshire primary matchup: poll
In the UNH poll, a little under half (46%) of GOP voters felt Trump should run for president again, while roughly 50% thought he should forgo a bid.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Kamala Harris Subtly Emerges as Powerful White House Asset
She remains both a misunderstood and potentially potent force in politics, particularly as she works to elevate abortion rights.
Warren backs Biden for 2024, deflects on Harris VP endorsement
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dodged a question during an interview about whether President Joe Biden should keep Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate should he run for reelection.
Biden is wielding the DNC's power to crush a potential primary challenge in 2024
The Democratic National Committee has rolled out the blue carpet for Joe Biden at its winter meeting now underway in Philadelphia. Biden's decision to give a speech there Friday was based on the certainty that he would be greeted with fervent adulation, just as he feels sure he can count on the DNC to rubber-stamp his manipulation of next year's presidential primaries. Meanwhile, party officials lip-sync enthusiasm for a Biden '24 campaign. But if Biden were truly confident that Democratic voters want him to be the nominee next year, he wouldn't have intervened in the DNC's scheduling of early primaries.
Republicans say moving presidential primary would 'disenfranchise' voters
(The Center Square) – As Michigan Democrat lawmakers passed a bill through both chambers to move the presidential primary to earlier in the 2024 primary season, some Republicans say the move would “disenfranchise” voters. Senate Bill 13 aims to move Michigan’s primary from the second Tuesday in March to Feb. 27, 2024, and the fourth Tuesday in February in each presidential election year after 2024. The bill, if signed by...
Top Republican Considering Presidential Run
As former President Donald Trump remains the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, several other prospective candidates have emerged with varying levels of seriousness in their intentions to run, but one Republican governor appears to be looking into a possible bid for the GOP nomination.
Kamala Harris anonymously hit by Democrats questioning her 'basic political skills'
The Washington Post revealed that several Democratic officials and activists are expressing concerns over Vice President Kamala Harris potentially leading the party.
GOP reacts to Democrats breaking 'decades long tradition' in DNC primary shake up
Republicans blasted the Democratic National Committee on Saturday for breaking a decadeslong tradition by removing the Iowa caucus from the beginning of the primary season.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign event in South Carolina for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is holding two campaign events Saturday. After stopping in the battleground state of New Hampshire in the morning, the president traveled to South Carolina later in the day — knocking off two early presidential primary states in one go.
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Good-bye Iowa! Democrats approve Biden's revamped primary calendar
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved President Joe Biden's shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, giving Black voters a greater say in the nominating process and carving an easier path for Biden's expected re-election bid.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
