Iowa State

Salon

Biden is wielding the DNC's power to crush a potential primary challenge in 2024

The Democratic National Committee has rolled out the blue carpet for Joe Biden at its winter meeting now underway in Philadelphia. Biden's decision to give a speech there Friday was based on the certainty that he would be greeted with fervent adulation, just as he feels sure he can count on the DNC to rubber-stamp his manipulation of next year's presidential primaries. Meanwhile, party officials lip-sync enthusiasm for a Biden '24 campaign. But if Biden were truly confident that Democratic voters want him to be the nominee next year, he wouldn't have intervened in the DNC's scheduling of early primaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Republicans say moving presidential primary would 'disenfranchise' voters

(The Center Square) – As Michigan Democrat lawmakers passed a bill through both chambers to move the presidential primary to earlier in the 2024 primary season, some Republicans say the move would “disenfranchise” voters. Senate Bill 13 aims to move Michigan’s primary from the second Tuesday in March to Feb. 27, 2024, and the fourth Tuesday in February in each presidential election year after 2024. The bill, if signed by...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Considering Presidential Run

As former President Donald Trump remains the only major candidate to have declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, several other prospective candidates have emerged with varying levels of seriousness in their intentions to run, but one Republican governor appears to be looking into a possible bid for the GOP nomination.
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
FLORIDA STATE

