Los Angeles, CA

Racing News

Clash Qualifying Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Tomorrow, the NASCAR season begins at the LA Coliseum. Today, the field takes to the track for qualifying on the 1/4-mile bullring. View Clash qualifying results below. TV Schedule / Format | Prac | Qual | Starting Lineup | Race. For qualifying, drivers get one warm up lap which is...
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
FOX Sports

NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash

LOS ANGELES – Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the survivor of the Clash, an exhibition race riddled with spins Sunday night as drivers tried to navigate the temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The keyword: tried. The drivers never got in a rhythm as they...
CBS Sports

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum results: Truex Jr. wins sloppy first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season

Martin Truex Jr. returned to Victory Lane for the first time since 2021 after winning a caution-filled race at the L.A. Coliseum. Last season was a difficult one for former NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. After winning a total of 29 races between the 2015 and 2021 seasons, 2022 saw Truex get shut out of Victory Lane for the first time in eight years. But a new year means a blank slate for Truex, one that now includes a victory at the fabled L.A. Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum props, odds, expert picks, start time: Include Chase Elliott in NASCAR best bets

The unofficial start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place out West for the second year in a row with the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. It happens on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the season kickoff was previously held at Daytona for 42 years. While the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum is a non-points event, it doesn't come without merit. Last year saw Joey Logano utilize his NASCAR at the Coliseum victory to springboard towards a Cup Series championship.

