Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
Stephen A. Smith Absolutely Destroys Kyrie Irving After Shocking Trade Request
Stephen A. Smith once again charged against Kyrie Irving after the player requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie had priceless reaction to learning of return to Nets
When trades go down in professional sports, things move quickly. Sometimes so quickly that players involved find out the news with the rest of the world. The Athletic's Shams Charania remains the most plugged-in person in the NBA -- even more than the players. After the Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie...
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets
Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress
Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Al Horford's Sister Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving Amid His Trade Request From The Nets
Anna Horford tweeted an image of Irving from his Celtics days, reminding everyone about the time he assured fans he would suit up for Boston, only to leave to Brooklyn later.
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons In The Perfect Trade With The Brooklyn Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers could not only trade for Kyrie Irving soon but also add Ben Simmons in an incredible move.
Kyrie Irving Reveals His True Feelings On Joining Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving's initial reaction to blockbuster trade.
Proposed Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Lakers And Bradley Beal To The Nets
Kyrie Irving may end up getting his wish of being a Laker, but in a complicated 4-team trade that sends Bradley Beal to Brooklyn.
The 4 Best Trade Packages For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving's sensational trade request has left the NBA world buzzing but which 4 teams may be the likeliest destination for the star guard?
Klay Thompson’s wild shooting night draws ‘special’ message from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors got plenty of stellar individual performances in a 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, their first game since Stephen Curry went back to the shelf with a left leg injury. Jordan Poole dropped 21 points and a career-high 12 assists in a performance both coaches and teammates […] The post Klay Thompson’s wild shooting night draws ‘special’ message from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2