KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a beautiful start to the week! We are warmer the next couple of days, but with more clouds ahead of our next cold front’s rain to some snow. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO