Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
Motley Fool
2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Dollar General sells things always in demand, is close to its customers, turns a healthy profit, and gives back to shareholders. Crocs focused on profits and that money gave it options to invigorate market-beating growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years
Can these companies continue boosting their dividends at such aggressive rates?
Motley Fool
Is Social Security Going to Disappear?
There are rumors about Social Security going bankrupt. It's important to know what to expect from the program so you can plan accordingly for retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Want $500 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $10,121 in These 3 Dividend Stocks
Make money while you sleep with these high-yielding dividend stocks.
Have $2,000? 2 Market-Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
These two stocks are blue chips that outperformed in the bear market.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
3 Passive Income Stocks to Hold For the Next 20 Years
If you buy these top stocks today, you can set it and forget it, enjoying the benefits of passive income
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield
Investors have tolerated five years of negative price returns.
2 Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Boost Your Passive Income in 2023
Despite a combined century's worth of dividend increases, these businesses still offer substantial passive income potential.
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
Comments / 0