WellStone announces mental health hiring event Feb. 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mental health and substance abuse remain the no. 1 health concern across the state, yet an ongoing shortage of mental health professionals makes it difficult to meet growing demand. That’s why WellStone is inviting mental health care professionals to “find their perfect career match” at its upcoming Valentine’s Hiring Event. Individuals can visit WellStone on Friday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its main campus at 4040 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.

Why work at WellStone?

Longtime employees say their work gives them a great sense of purpose. “I love the job, I love the atmosphere, I love the people that I work with,” says Billing Manager Eleshia Hill, who has worked with the organization for 19 years. “I like knowing that the work that I do supports my colleagues as they do life-changing work with clients across our community.”

WellStone, north Alabama’s mental health care leader, serves up to 14,000 children, adolescents and adults every year through more than 70 programs such as outpatient therapy and psychiatric services, group homes for individuals with severe mental illness (SMI) and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for adolescents and adults with substance use disorders (SUDs). With the recent addition of 24/7 crisis care services, WellStone is ensuring that north Alabama residents have access to quality mental health care. Anytime. Anywhere.

“One in four adults suffers from mental illness in any given year,” said Josaylon Henry, WellStone’s chief clinical officer. “Therefore, staffing in the mental health care field is extremely important to our organization and community. These positions assist individuals with reaching and maintaining psychiatric well-being and thriving as productive citizens.”

WellStone is looking for RNs, LPNs, case managers, therapists, techs, peer support specialists and more. Entry- and mid-level positions are available, along with full- and part-time options. Hiring managers will be on-hand at the event to conduct interviews and may make on-the-spot offers, contingent upon positive background check results. Applicants who hope to find their “perfect career match” should bring a resume and can apply for positions beforehand.

Candidates can visit www.wellstone.com for a full list of career opportunities or email christi.smith@wellstone.com for more information.

WellStone, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is North Alabama’s largest and most comprehensive mental healthcare provider. We have served the Tennessee Valley since 1969, when the organization was founded as the Huntsville – Madison County Mental Health Board. No one is turned away from WellStone due to an inability to pay.