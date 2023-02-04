ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Energetic Labrador joins ranks of Columbia Fire Department as arson detection dog

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Gluf_0kcTEfYx00

The Columbia Fire Department has regained a tool to investigate suspected arsons faster. It is not a piece of technology, but a four-legged friend.

After a roughly five-month training, Fire Marshal Division Battalion Chief Jim Pasley is once again handler for an accelerant detection dog. The department's new arson dog is named Tony, a black Labrador. A significant feature of Tony is his cropped tail, which happened when he was playing as a younger dog, Pasley said. Tony is 4 1/2 years old.

Pasley previously was handler of Izzo, who died May 2021, following a sudden illness. Pasley had a lot of conversations with his family, Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr., and State Farm Insurance's arson dog program about the department bringing in a new dog.

"He's more energetic than (Izzo), who was more systematic, but he's a good dog," Pasley said. "He is a great tool for us. It is a great opportunity and we are still the only one, as of right now, in the state."

The job being an arson dog handler is a lot of work, but enjoyable, he added.

"It is another discipline and opportunity within the department and I figured I would do it one more time," Pasley said.

Since Tony is the only arson dog in the state, he and Pasley provide mutual aid to other departments, when requested. They may not receive the request for some smaller fires, but ones with loss of life or larger fires are more likely, Pasley said.

"I am already on the state registry with the Department of Fire Safety, so they know, and after today, it will remind them that I have another one," he said. "I did quite a few investigations with Izzo and (Tony) has done two, and those were local."

Tony started working at the department in September.

Pasley and Tony conduct multiple trainings daily, often with a 50% gasoline mix as it is similar enough to other accelerants like diesel fuel or kerosene, and each training instance is logged so a record is available if Pasley provides court testimony, he said.

During a demonstration Friday, a Q-tip was soaked with the gasoline solution and put in a paint can covered with a piece of paper. Whenever Tony smelled the gasoline he would sit next to the paint can indicating an accelerant source. A second demonstration placed three different pieces of paper with the Q-tip underneath one. Tony again detected the source in this different scenario.

The time it takes to conduct suspected arson investigations will be cut significantly through the aid of Tony, saving taxpayer dollars, said Ryan Kenney, with State Farm Insurance, which sponsors an arson dog program.

The department was able to get Tony through this program. The company provides the funds to get a dog and the related training and it has done this since 1993, Kenney said.

"It matches and trains handlers with accelerant detection canines to counter arson fraud, raise awareness and reduce future occurrences," he said.

In the program's 30-year history, 450 dog/handler teams were trained in 46 states. Labradors are among the top arson dogs due to their extremely attuned sense of smell, Kenney said.

Arson dogs generally are those who are too energetic for a guide dog program and the process of detecting the upward of 60 accelerants is treated like a game with treats for successful detection. Dogs generally are sourced from shelters, rescues and other certified companion programs for training, Kenney said.

Dogs and handlers go through at least 200 hours of training, he added.

It is an honor for the Columbia Fire Department to participate in the arson dog program as a tool to solve crimes, get arsonists off the street and keep the city safe, Farr said.

"Tony is a very fun-loving black Lab, but his nose is all business," he said. "... His nose gives him the ability to smell one rotten apple among 2 million barrels of apples."

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a house fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of West Leslie Lane around 1:00 am Monday. The department says there was a family of three in the home when the fire started. Fire officials told ABC 17 News that crews arrived The post Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Child playing with fire starts Audrain County house fire

An Audrain County child sparks a house fire in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a home in the 900 block of East Jackson Street on Sunday night, just before 8 p.m. The fire was located on the home’s second story, including two rooms and the...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

100 acres & structure burn during Randolph County grass fire

An out-of-control grass fire burns 100 acres and destroys one structure in Randolph County. The Westran Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday afternoon to a grass fire endangering the structure. Firefighters battled high winds that moved the fire quickly to the abandoned structure which caught fire. The structure was a total loss.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Buckle’ Thief Apprehended by Sedalia Police

On Friday at 3:53 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Thompson Blvd. The vehicle's occupants were suspects in a theft that had just occurred at The Buckle, 890 Thompson Blvd. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Olivia R. Vega,...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Charges pending against Columbia man who barricaded himself in house

A Columbia man who barricaded himself inside a home on Woodridge drive for eight hours this weekend surrendered peacefully early Saturday morning, after police used tear gas. CPD investigators responded to the Woodridge home near MU Women’s hospital on Friday evening, after a shots fired report. CPD officers immediately were able to safety escort a woman out of the home, while 58-year-old James Scott Duncan allegedly barricaded himself inside.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase

Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man

Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies while in custody of the Boone County Jail

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Boone County Jail. The sheriff’s department reports Kimberly McDonald, 54, of Columbia, arrived at the jail Thursday after being arrested for three outstanding warrants. It was Friday morning when a fellow detainee at the jail attempted to wake McDonald for breakfast and found her unresponsive. The department says no foul play is suspected but the Boone County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local family holds memorial for unhoused man

COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman found dead in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy