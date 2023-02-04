ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Tech CEO Bryan Johnson is spending millions to be 18 again, but a longevity expert says his ‘heroic discipline’ is unsustainable

By Alexa Mikhail
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftQKa_0kcTEcum00

Bryan Johnson is on track to spend over $2 million this year on reverse aging.

With all the hype about reverse aging comes the question: What kind of lifestyle does it takes to beat the odds and live a very long life?

Forty-five-year-old Bryan Johnson’s $2-million-a-year attempt to reverse aging has left longevity experts both fascinated and highly skeptical—largely due to the fact that genetics and pure luck, which factor heavily into how long you live, are far out of our control.

“You just can’t exercise your way to living to 100, let alone to the world-record-breaking 122 or something like that,” Dr. Andrew Steele, longevity scientist and author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old, told Fortune. “No amount of diet or exercise is gonna get you that magical combination of genes.”

Dan Buettner, longevity expert and founder of Blue Zones LLC, which studies places around the world where people live the longest, tells Fortune that Johnson is “a walking experiment” and “worth paying attention to.” But it will take notable results a decade from now to really cause intrigue, he says.

“I applaud anybody who’s tried to use science to live longer…eventually, there’s going to be an intervention that’s going to represent a big leap in life expectancy,” he says. “I don’t think it’s here yet.”

Most important, Buettner says, is that anything worth making a difference must be adhered to over a long time, and Johnson’s routine seems unsustainable.

“Most of what he does requires such heroic discipline and presence of mind that fewer than 2% of Americans have the follow through on that, and I feel I’ve questioned even if he does,” Buettner says. “His regimen is so time-consuming and so difficult.”

In Buettner’s research, it’s been made undeniably clear that socialization and purpose ground the people who live the longest.

“Purpose and…social connectivity are accessible to all of us,” he says.

Living longer also means enjoying how you get there.

“The same things that will get us to age 100 are things that make the journey enjoyable,” Buettner says.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 65

Userfromsomewhere
2d ago

You might be able to reverse your looks. But it's the organs inside that get old and stop working. Unfortunately, you need your heart, lungs, liver, pancreas. Fortunately for you, you don't need a 🧠.😂🤣😂🤣😂💥

Reply(5)
19
Jt
2d ago

So statistically if you eat perfectly, exercise till you puke, you have a .02% chance of living to 100.

Reply(1)
9
AugustusAD
2d ago

If this guy is willing to spend that much money on cosmetic regimens, why can’t he invest it towards making a tangible Time Machine?

Reply
4
Related
Fortune

This billionaire CEO skis 5 hours a day and ‘runs like a deer’. Now he has the same body fat percentage as Michael Phelps when he was training for the Olympics

Karp is no stranger to making company-wide announcements while wearing his beloved ski gear. Palantir’s CEO has long been known for his eccentricities—but they’ve more than paid off. Alex Karp is worth $1.4 billion after having co-founded the data mining firm in 2004, and this week revealed he has the same amount of body fat as a 28-medal winning Olympian.
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Upworthy

63-year-old programmer 'learns his value' after company he worked at for 30 years 'unretires' him

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Employees often put up with a lot of exploitation and emotional abuse from their companies for fear of compromising their financial security and thereby disturbing other aspects of their lives. Well aware of the power they wield far too many employers underpay and undervalue their staff while ignoring that investing in the retention of skilled and reliable employees is one of the best business moves they could make. Fortunately, there's a lot more awareness about toxic professional practice and people are slowly learning to recognize their worth and demand fair compensation.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

271K+
Followers
12K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy