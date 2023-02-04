ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will add another location to the Sacramento area. Here’s where

By Randy Diamond
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open April 13 in Arden Arcade.

The new location adds to the roster of eateries that the Baton-Rouge, Louisiana-based chain has in Northern California. Its expansion into the Sacramento region began in November 2021 with a location in downtown Davis. It has since added locations in Citrus Heights, Roseville and Elk Grove.

“California is considered as one of our emerging markets,” said Chris Zygler, regional vice president for Raising Cane’s.

While fried chicken is often associated with the South, Zygler said, it has a universal appeal.

The menu is simple and consist of a series of food combos. The lowest priced combo, The 3 Finger Combo, sells for $9.79, and consists of three chicken fingers, fries, Texas Toast and a 22-ounce fountain drink or tea.

The Box Combo, which the restaurant bills as its most popular at $11.39, comes with four chicken fingers, fries, Texas Toast , cole slaw and the 22-ounce soda or tea..

A larger chicken fingers combo with six pieces goes for $16.35. The chain also offers a chicken sandwich, three chicken fingers on two pieces of Texas Toast, plus fries and a soda or tea for $9.99.

All items are also sold separately. One chicken finger can be purchased for $1.81 or a piece of Texas Toast for $1.35.

The interior of each Raising Cane’s restaurant is customized to represent its particular area. Zygler said the new Sacramento location will feature Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Republic FC photos, pictures from Sacramento high school yearbooks from yesteryear and other assorted memorabilia.

He said the restaurant will have a dual kitchen food line, one line to serve restaurant guests inside and another focused on the two-line drive-thru, part of a plan to have both lines move faster.

When Raising Cane’s opened in Elk Grove last October, drive-thru wait times were as long as an hour.

Address: 3340 El Camino Ave.

Opening: Scheduled to open on April 13.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m to 3:30 a.m Thursday, Friday and Saturday

