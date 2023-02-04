ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Game Day preview: Oregon needs bounce-back performance against Arizona State

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Oregon Ducks men's basketball

Oregon (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (16-7, 7-5)

7 p.m., Saturday at Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KUJZ-FM (95.3)

About the Ducks

  • Arizona was able to avenge its earlier loss to Oregon Thursday night. Now the Ducks hope they can get some payback themselves against Arizona State. Oregon has lost three straight to the Sun Devils, including a 90-73 defeat on Jan. 12 at Matthew Knight Arena when it trailed 46-29 at halftime and allowed ASU to shoot 52% from the field and make 13 3-pointers — most by a Pac-12 opponent this season.
  • Oregon hasn’t gotten swept this season during a Pac-12 weekend series, and has typically shown an ability to respond after a tough loss. The Ducks beat Utah on the road days after playing poorly in a loss at Colorado, and responded to the loss to the Sun Devils in January with a 19-point win against then-No. 9 Arizona. They also swept Colorado and Utah at home the week after losing to last-place Stanford.
  • The Ducks and Sun Devils are tied for fifth in the Pac-12 standings at 7-5, 2½ games behind conference-leading UCLA. Both teams are trying to stay relevant for an NCAA Tournament berth and neither can afford another setback. As of Friday, Oregon is No. 59 in the NET rankings and Arizona State is No. 63.
  • The Ducks need a better showing from its bench than what it got in Tucson on Thursday. Against the Wildcats, Oregon’s five reserves played a combined 66 minutes and were 6-for-24 from the floor, 3-for-12 from 3-point range, and totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Keeshawn Barthelemy was 3-for-10 shooting for eight points, and forward Quincy Guerrier was 0-for-5 from the field.

About the Sun Devils

  • Arizona State snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday with a 68-57 win against Oregon State. The Sun Devils trailed 35-31 at halftime and 37-31 early in the second half before rallying for the win. They shot 52% in the second half.

Statistical comparisons

  • Scoring average: Oregon, 70.6; ASU, 71.4
  • Opp. scoring average: Oregon, 67.0; ASU, 66.6
  • FG percentage: Oregon, 44.8%; ASU, 42.2%
  • Opp. FG percentage: Oregon, 41.3%; ASU, 38.8%
  • 3-point FG percentage: Oregon, 30.8%; ASU, 32.1%
  • 3-point FG per game: Oregon, 7.1; ASU, 7.4
  • FT percentage: Oregon, 69.4%; ASU, 69.2%
  • Rebounds per game: Oregon, 36.9; ASU, 38.0
  • Rebounding margin: Oregon, +4.4; ASU, -0.2
  • Assists per game: Oregon, 13.2; ASU, 14.9
  • Turnovers per game: Oregon, 12.8; ASU, 12.3
  • Blocks per game: Oregon, 5.3; ASU, 5.0
  • Steals per game: Oregon, 6.0; ASU, 7.1

