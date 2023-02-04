Former Cook resident Grammy finalist

COOK—When Trevor Nicholas and his older brother, Cameron, were young boys growing up in Cook, their dad often put in a special request to God during bedtime prayers.

“I remember I prayed for both of them … that they would become ‘fine young men,’” said Chuck Nicholas, of Cook. “We wanted our boys to reach for things that we never could.”

His prayers were answered.

He and wife, Shirley, are proud of the adults their boys have become, and especially happy lately for Trevor, who has grasped far beyond what his parents even imagined for the child who used a wheelchair in fifth grade.

The 37-year-old choral teacher at Chicago’s Senn High School was a Top-10 finalist—for a second year in a row—for the prestigious Grammy Music Educator Award. Finalists were announced in October.

The winner, Pamela Dawson of Texas’ DeSoto High School, was publicized Thursday.

But it was an honor for Nicholas’ family, students and the instructor—whose focus is on the healing power of music—to have made it that far, once again.

Nicholas was among 10 music teachers out of a pool of 1,205 initial nominations submitted from 47 states who was selected as a finalist by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum. The award recognizes teachers who have made a major and lasting contribution to music education and demonstrate a commitment to the discipline.

While the winner receives $10,000 and a matching grant for his or her school’s music program, the nine additional finalists all receive $1,000 and a matching grant.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized during Grammy Week, leading up to the Grammy Awards (currently celebrating 65 years), for his or her remarkable impact on students’ lives.

It was never just about “the ‘if he wins thing,’” said Shirley Nicholas. “This is the second year in a row that he’s a finalist—not just nominated for a Grammy, but a finalist to the point where they pick one of the ten. That’s pretty wild.”

The nomination has created hope among students and “reaffirms that the work we do to uplift the artistry is needed and valued,” the teacher said by phone from Chicago.

“It helps show us that art is a vehicle for helping others to understand our identities better. We are often judged right away by what we see. By having our artistry amplified we have had this opportunity to show the masses … we can make a better world around us, transcending the judgment that might happen.”

And that can all be accomplished through music, he said.

Nicholas’ two biggest projects with students, thus far, were each born out a response to trauma.

The music video to the song, “Who Will Carry Me?” was created after the State choral meet was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

Nicholas and his students watched other virtual choirs and “talked through ideas,” eventually involving the dance department, student musicians and faculty.

While Nicholas composed the song—which begins, “Who will carry me; while I am alone?” with a reply of, “I will carry you; when you’re all alone”—students added lyrics and ideas for harmonies.

The project “gave us purpose,” Nicholas said. “We are there to help each other” during difficult times, which was especially crucial when quarantining severed connections and made people feel isolated.

The video, which launched on the Senn High School’s Facebook page and YouTube, includes students dancing to the lyrics and playing various instruments. It also features gospel artist Trey McLaughlin.

Nicholas’ second collaborative video project with his students, called “The Cave,” is “a response to the impact of trauma and racial trauma on mental health,” he said. The video includes voice and spoken word. Individuals with direct connections to the Civil Rights Movement, jazz musician Miles Davis, and mental health professionals were all involved in the project.

The song begins with the line: “You say there’s light in this tunnel, but to me it’s a cave.” The video deals with how “what affects you affects all of us, and I will take action and make sure your life matters. … I will sit with you in your darkness. I will grieve over our pain,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas said the music he composes is rooted in his own trauma.

As a child, he suffered from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which produced joint pain preventing the youngster from participating in sports and causing him to use a wheelchair during much of fifth grade.

“I discovered that music helped me heal, and I realized it could be an agent for healing in other’s lives.” Nicholas turned to music “when I couldn’t move like other kids moved.”

Participating in school performing arts, including choir and band, led Nicholas to compose his own music and improvise on the piano, starting from “when he was confined to a wheelchair,” Shirley Nicholas said. “He would often play late into the evening and I would go to sleep to his music.”

Nicholas “put out his first CD from his own compositions in his junior year of high school called ‘Against the Waves,’” she noted. “We did all the copying and putting them together—a mom-and-pop operation—and for the next CD, too, called ‘Evening Shades.’”

Shirley Nicholas said her son was always musically inclined.

“Trev wanted to play piano from the time his fingers could reach the keys.”

During high school, her son experienced more loss. Several classmates died in accidents, which affected Nicholas greatly, she said.

“But God has used those in his life to propel him into the man of God he is today—who has compassion on those who are hurting and suffering—to give him a dream of helping others through depression and grief with the power of music.”

Nicholas said he recognized the emotional connection to music as a child. “I realized the same things that resonated in me also connected and resonated in others.”

Nicholas earned a music degree from North Park University in Chicago, and later a Master of Arts in music education from the Department of Music at the University of St. Thomas in the Twin Cities, and has been a choral instructor in Chicago for 14 years.

His first Grammy finalist nomination “opened up many doors,” Nicholas said. “Millions of people had contact with the videos” which led to “new opportunities for my students and myself.”

Funding provided windows for arts organizations and individuals to hold master classes with students and gave way to further partnerships and funding for the school’s choral program.

Nicholas has since obtained speaking engagements, has been sought for feedback on performing arts materials, and has become involved in trauma-informed art research.

Additionally, his students can incorporate their efforts in the projects that landed Nicholas’ Grammy nominations on their résumés.

And it keeps snowballing, he said.

Nicholas is working on his next project, teaming up with the Ravinia music festival’s education program, Reach Teach Play. Students will have the chance for mentorship as they sing with a professional adult choir at a March event, premiering Nicholas’ sequel to “Who Will Carry Me?”

It’s “working title,” he said, is, “Where is My Song?”

The project centers on issues of depression and anxiety. It begins with the lyrics: “I’ve been in the darkness for too long. A lonely sadness stole my life. Where is my song?”

Nicholas said he “used some of the students’ language” in the words. Often, kids talk about their brains “betraying” them during times of anxiety or depression, he explained.

At one point in the song, which has “a contemporary vibe,” the adult choir sings, “hold on,” to which the students reply, “how long?” There is no answer, Nicholas said, because “you don’t know how long anxiety or depression will last.”

During the next few weeks, students will write their own parts to the song, he said. It concludes on a positive note: “If your song won’t come through, I will give my song to you.”

The first Grammy nomination “put the wind in the sails of the work we try to do,” and this second round provided “a giant gush of wind to push the sails forward,” Nicholas said.

—-

The choral instructor credits his Iron Range upbringing for his work ethic, compassion, and tenacity.

He learned how to garden from his grandparents—how to take care of things and make them grow. He learned responsibility and independence from things such as knowing how to clean a fish and maneuver a boat; seeing how wood heats a home; running a lawn care business as a teenager; working at summer camps; becoming an Eagle Scout.

“Not all those things translate into city life, but I was taught that I can learn just about anything if I focus on it.”

“We raised our boys to know and love God, to be kind, and respectful, to work hard and play hard and to laugh often,” said Nicholas’ mom.

“I would like to think that I had a large part of who Trevor is today,” added his dad. “But the reality is, although we may have laid some trajectory when he was young or planted a dream, he had to choose how he would be in the world. Trevor told me one time that he chose to do ‘the right things,’ like early in high school he decided that being an ‘A’ student was achievable.”

Nicholas is continuing his trek with gratitude.

“I’m so grateful for the journey” and for the Grammy nomination finalist honor, he said. “My goal was never to hold a trophy. My goal was to amplify the artistry of my students and set up what’s next in this journey of healing and music. … I wish more people could have the best parts of what they have done called out publicly.”

“Trevor reminded me recently that one time I said, ‘stand on our shoulders’ and reach for those things that we couldn’t,” Chuck Nicholas said.

Had his son won the Grammy, very little would have changed, he said. “He’d still be married to his wonderful, talented, and caring wife, Renee. He’d still be giving his kids baths or getting them breakfast. He’d be calling us about things going on in the house and we’d FaceTime.”

Grammy or no Grammy, his son, said the proud dad, will “still be the guy with his feet on the ground but his eyes, his eyes will keep reaching.”