MoDOT Roadwork
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork plans for the week of February 6th includes pothole patching, bridge maintenance, and culvert replacements around the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, the scheduled work includes:. Carroll County. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey...
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
