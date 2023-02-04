Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...

SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO