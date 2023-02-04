ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Why Chefs Never Buy Premade Guacamole

Ask just about any guacamole purist, and they'll tell you that buying the dip premade is not a good idea. According to Cheap Recipe Blog, store-bought guacamole has an off flavor, which could be due to it being loaded with preservatives, artificial colors, or other ingredients that aren't in a traditional guacamole recipe. A more obvious reason to be on team homemade guac is that the packaged stuff will never taste as fresh. A handmade blend of avocados, lime juice, and other natural flavorings not only tastes incredibly bright and clean, but it's also packed with a variety of health benefits, according to UPMC, making guacamole a nutritious snack when consumed in moderation.
KFC Is Adding Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps To Their Menu Nationwide

Brace yourselves, chicken wraps are coming to a fast food menu near you!😩. KFC just announced that they are bringing new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps to their menu nationwide starting February 6, 2023. The wraps will be sold as either 2 for $5 or as a combo that comes with 2 wraps, Secret Recipe Fries, and a medium drink for $7.99. The wraps will come in two different variations:
KENTUCKY STATE
What is the healthiest option at fast food places

Sometimes eating at a fast food restaurant is unavoidable but just because you need to eat there doesn't mean you need to eat a meal that's terrible for you. Here's a list of the healthiest menu options at the most popular fast food chains. More options and info about each food item can be found at msn.com.
4 Fast Food Nuggets That Don’t Contain 100% Chicken

Chicken nugget fans might be surprised to learn that several iconic fast food chains don’t feature 100% pure chicken in their menu items, as reported by Eat This, Not That. We rounded up four of the most popular chicken nuggets out there that d...
TikTok Shows Aldi Is Loaded With Super Bowl Snacks

Aldi was born in the suburbs of Essen, Germany, according to CNBC. Brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht are said to have inherited their first grocery store from their mother, who opened the small corner store in 1913. In 1946, Karl and Theo started Albrecht's Discount Grocery stores after coming home from prisoner-of-war camps in the aftermath of World War II (via The New York Times). In 1961, the brothers decided to shorten the name. Take the first two letters of their name Albrecht's Discount and what do you get? Aldi! Today, Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across the United States!
Coca Cola Cake

This classic Coca Cola Cake is a rich, fudgy, thick chocolate cake with deep flavor and a delicious frosting that sets up on top. It’s the perfect cake to share with friends and family and serves a crowd!. Love adding soda to recipes? Our 7-Up pound cake is truly...
This New Trader Joe's Pizza Has a Dill-icious Unexpected Topping

Trader Joe's is constantly rolling out new and unique products, like the recent ketchup-flavored seasoning and half-dipped ice cream sandwich bars. However, the grocery chain knows its fans, and the people love their pickles. With the success of former delicious dill-flavored items from chips to hummus and falafel, its no surprise Trader Joe's is adding more pickle products to its queue(cumber).
What Exactly Is Orange Juice Pulp?

If you're feeling down with the weather, have a nasty sneeze, or have a lung-rattling cough, it's not uncommon for doctors to encourage a healthy serving of vitamin C to help you recover. According to Mayo Clinic, vitamin C is an essential nutrient that aids your body in healing common ailments, protects against disease, and helps build and maintain healthy bones and muscles.
TikTok Recommends Smashing Your Cauliflower On The Counter For Fast Prep

TikTok is home to many tips, tricks, and inspirational videos. New viral hacks are constantly popping up on the platform, making lives easier — and more palms hit foreheads — than ever before. Some creators go the extra mile and compile a list of their best hacks on their page, keeping followers in the know. However, it seems that the most popular TikTokers center their content around life hacks, kitchen hacks, and cleaning hacks.
