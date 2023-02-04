Ask just about any guacamole purist, and they'll tell you that buying the dip premade is not a good idea. According to Cheap Recipe Blog, store-bought guacamole has an off flavor, which could be due to it being loaded with preservatives, artificial colors, or other ingredients that aren't in a traditional guacamole recipe. A more obvious reason to be on team homemade guac is that the packaged stuff will never taste as fresh. A handmade blend of avocados, lime juice, and other natural flavorings not only tastes incredibly bright and clean, but it's also packed with a variety of health benefits, according to UPMC, making guacamole a nutritious snack when consumed in moderation.

2 DAYS AGO