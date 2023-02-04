Arizona men's basketball vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

Read full article on original website
Arizona men’s basketball rises to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
The No. 5 spot in the Associated Press poll has been an unlucky one since the calendar turned to 2023, with every team ranked there lost at least once in the ensuing week. Until Arizona. And combined with losses from teams above them, the Wildcats are moving up. Arizona (21-3,...
Azuolas Tubelis named Pac-12 Player of the Week for second time this season
It was one of the greatest single-game performances in Arizona history, nearly shattering some longstanding records. And it was only part of another big weekend for Azuolas Tubelis, who continues to build his resume for season-ending awards. For the time being, though, another conference honor will have to suffice. Tubelis...
College Basketball Odds: Oregon State vs. Arizona prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Oregon State Beavers take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Oregon State Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State Arizona. The college basketball season has not been a smooth, comfortable journey for Arizona. The Wildcats are having a...
Five takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ sweep of the Oregon schools
Sweeping is the norm for No. 5 Arizona nowadays and, no, it doesn’t require brooms. The Wildcats cruised by the Oregon State Beavers 84-52 on Saturday at McKale Center, marking the third straight sweep in Pac-12 play for the UA; Arizona has won six straight games. Here are five...
Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon
TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
RECAP: Sun Devils stagnate in game-ending sequence of 75-70 loss to Ducks
TEMPE — For the first six years of his Arizona State tenure, Bobby Hurley’s meetings with Dana Altman typically concluded in disappointing fashion — to soon be followed by fans’ common criticisms of his competence, or lack thereof. From 2015-2021, Hurley was 2-10 against Oregon. But the comparison, for all intents and purposes, was plain.
Northern Arizona University Receives Grant for Nurse Training
A $6.4 million grant to Northern Arizona University will expand NAU’s accelerated nursing programs, including offering full-tuition scholarships to 240 students earning their nursing degrees to address Arizona’s critical health care shortage. NAU is introducing a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program at campuses throughout the state...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
80 years of racing kicks off at Rillito Park Racetrack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thousands of people took to the stands as Rillito Park Racetrack opened its gates for their 2023 winter season of horse racing. Saturday, marked the 80th year for the track and quarter horse racing. “This is our 80th year anniversary and I am really excited...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
AZ legislator Justin Heap discusses campaign fund email, update on Hobbs inaugural donations
ARIZONA, USA — Newly elected Arizona state Representative Justin Heap of Mesa defended an email he sent to a lobbyist that inquired about donations to his 2022 election campaign. According to a story by the Washington Post last month, when a lobbyist sought to meet with Heap, he wanted...
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
How the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show grew into the world's largest
The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show began in 1955. Now it has grown into around 50 shows throughout Tucson each February.
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps today but dropping 18 degrees tomorrow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will push temperatures above normal for the weekend, with afternoon highs peaking around 12 degrees above average Sunday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early in the week, followed by a gradual warming trend. Today: Sunny, with a...
St. Philip's Plaza | Shopping mall in Catalina Foothills, Arizona
We continue with the options to get the best stores in Tucson, and this time, we present you St. Philip's Plaza, an outdoor shopping area, where you can enjoy live music, different restaurants and a bazaar with multiple alternatives if you want to buy something Either a garment or an item for your home.
